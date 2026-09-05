Serie A - Game Week 26 6 Sept 2026 - 15:00

Today's game between Cruzeiro and Athletico Paranaense will kick off at Sep 6, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Cruzeiro vs Athletico Paranaense is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere both carry the match, so check your regional availability and preferred platform before kick-off.

| | Fanatiz | https://fanatiz.jbbfvx.net/9g7900 | | | Premiere | https://premiere.globo.com/ |

Cruzeiro host Athletico Paranaense in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. Artur Jorge's side welcome Odair Hellmann's third-placed visitors in what shapes up as a contest between two clubs with very different recent momentum.

Cruzeiro arrive into this match in difficult form. Back-to-back defeats — a 3-1 loss to Vasco da Gama in the league followed by a 2-1 cup exit against Atletico MG — have disrupted what had been a promising run. Sitting sixth in Serie A, Jorge's squad needs a response, and home advantage gives them the platform to deliver one.

Off the pitch, Cruzeiro have had to manage the distraction of reported European interest in winger Keny Arroyo, with Roma understood to have made enquiries over a potential transfer. Whether that noise has settled inside the squad will become clear quickly.

Athletico Paranaense travel to Belo Horizonte in a far steadier state. Hellmann's side sit third in Serie A and have put together a solid run of results in the league, with wins over Botafogo RJ and Santos FC among their recent highlights. Their only serious blemish in the past five matches was a 4-0 cup defeat to Vitoria, which came in a different competition context entirely.

The visitors have shown they can win away from home and defend without sitting deep. A draw with Fluminense in their last Serie A outing kept them in the top three, and Hellmann will arrive at this fixture confident his side can take points from a Cruzeiro team that has been inconsistent.

Third against sixth, with both clubs aware that the gap between them could close or extend depending on what happens here. Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Cruzeiro vs Athletico Paranaense, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Cruzeiro vs Athletico Paranaense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Artur Jorge names his Cruzeiro squad for this Serie A home fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Odair Hellmann prepares Athletico Paranaense for the trip without any confirmed injury or suspension news. No projected XI has been published for the away side either. Check back for the latest team news before kick-off.

Form

Cruzeiro have taken one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 cup defeat to Atletico MG on September 2, which followed a 3-1 Serie A loss to Vasco da Gama on August 30. Earlier in the run, they drew 1-1 with Atletico MG in the cup, beat Flamengo 2-1 in the league, and lost 2-1 to Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores. Cruzeiro scored six goals and conceded eight across those five matches, with no clean sheets recorded.

Athletico Paranaense have taken two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 3-3 Serie A draw with Fluminense on August 30, which followed a 2-3 Serie A win away at Botafogo RJ on August 24. They also drew 1-1 with Red Bull Bragantino and beat Santos FC 2-0 in back-to-back league fixtures. Their only defeat in this stretch was a 4-0 cup loss to Vitoria on August 6. Athletico scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in Serie A on March 18, 2026, when Athletico Paranaense hosted Cruzeiro and won 2-1. Before that, Athletico beat Cruzeiro 3-0 at home in a Serie A fixture in October 2024. Across the last five head-to-head meetings in Serie A, Athletico Paranaense hold the stronger record with three wins to Cruzeiro's one, and one draw. The five matches have produced a combined 12 goals.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Cruzeiro sit sixth while Athletico Paranaense are placed third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cruzeiro vs Athletico Paranaense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: