Liga MX - Game Week 7 6 Sept 2026 - 19:00 Estadio Banorte

Today's game between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna will kick off at Sep 6, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Cruz Azul host Santos Laguna at Estadio Banorte in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that finds both sides in need of a positive result.

Joel Huiqui's Cruz Azul sit 10th in the Apertura standings and arrive into this match on a difficult run. La Máquina have lost three of their last four across Liga MX and the Leagues Cup, and they will be desperate to arrest that slide in front of their own supporters.

Santos Laguna are in worse shape. Renato Paiva's side sit 17th in the table and have managed just one win in their last five competitive matches. Their most recent Liga MX outing ended in a goalless draw with Tigres, offering little attacking encouragement.

For Cruz Azul, this is a chance to climb away from mid-table and put pressure on the sides above them. A win here would do much to stabilise what has been a frustrating Apertura campaign so far.

Santos arrive knowing that points are running short. The gap between them and safety could widen quickly if they fail to take anything from Mexico City.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul are managed by Joel Huiqui for this fixture. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Santos Laguna head into the match under coach Renato Paiva. As with Cruz Azul, no injury, suspension, or lineup data is currently available for the away side. Check back for the latest squad news as the match approaches.

Form

Cruz Azul have won two and lost three of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 1-3 victory over Necaxa in Liga MX, though that followed back-to-back league defeats to Atlas (0-2) and Tijuana (2-1). Across those five matches, La Máquina scored seven goals and conceded eight, reflecting an inconsistency at both ends of the pitch.

Santos Laguna have one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five outings. They beat Philadelphia Union 2-0 in the Leagues Cup, but their Liga MX form has been poor, with defeats to Puebla (3-2) and CD Guadalajara (0-1). Their most recent match ended in a 0-0 draw with Tigres, making it two clean sheets in five but only three goals scored across that run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Cruz Azul won 2-1 away at Santos Laguna in a Liga MX fixture. Cruz Azul have won three of the last five encounters between the clubs, with Santos claiming one victory and one match ending level. Cruz Azul won 3-2 at home in August 2025 and 2-0 at home in November 2024, while Santos' only win in this run came in March 2024, when they beat Cruz Azul 3-0.

Standings

In the Liga MX Apertura table, Cruz Azul sit 10th while Santos Laguna are placed 17th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: