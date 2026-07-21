Liga MX - Game Week 2 Mexico City Stadium

Today's game between Cruz Azul and Puebla will kick-off at Jul 21, 2026, 9:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Cruz Azul vs Puebla is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Cruz Azul host Puebla at Mexico City Stadium in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that finds the two clubs in sharply different positions heading into the weekend.

Joel Huiqui's side arrive off the back of a 2-3 away win at Atletico de San Luis — their third victory in five Liga MX matches. La Máquina have not lost in that stretch, and their consistency in recent weeks has them sitting fifth in the Apertura standings.

Puebla's situation is harder to read with any optimism. Albert Espigares' squad did beat FC Juarez 1-0 on the road in their most recent outing, but that result followed four straight Liga MX defeats, including a 5-0 loss to CD Guadalajara. The win halted the slide, though it hardly erased the damage done in the weeks before.

Cruz Azul have the better of this fixture in recent memory. They won the last meeting between these clubs 1-0 in January 2026 and have taken points off Puebla consistently across the past two seasons.

For Puebla, this trip to Mexico City represents a genuine test of whether that win over Juarez marked a turning point or was simply a brief interruption to a difficult run. Ninth place in the Apertura table means they need results, not just performances.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Cruz Azul vs Puebla, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Puebla with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul are managed by Joel Huiqui for this fixture. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Puebla head into the match under Albert Espigares. As with Cruz Azul, no official team news has been made available regarding absences or likely starters. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Form

Cruz Azul have recorded three wins and two draws from their last five Liga MX matches, going unbeaten across that run. Their most recent result was a 2-3 victory away at Atletico de San Luis, and they also beat Club Universidad Nacional 1-2 earlier in the sequence. La Máquina drew 0-0 and 2-2 in the two fixtures against Club Universidad Nacional and CD Guadalajara respectively. Across five games, Cruz Azul have scored eight goals and conceded seven, with their form showing a side capable of winning away from home.

Puebla's recent record is more mixed. They won their most recent match 1-0 away at FC Juarez, but that came after four consecutive Liga MX defeats. The worst result in that run was a 5-0 loss to CD Guadalajara. Puebla also fell to Queretaro FC and Monterrey during that stretch, and across the five matches they have scored four goals and conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in January 2026, when Cruz Azul beat Puebla 1-0 in a Liga MX fixture at Mexico City Stadium. Before that, Puebla hosted Cruz Azul in November 2025 and lost 0-3. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Cruz Azul have won three times, with one draw and one Puebla win — a 1-2 Cruz Azul victory at Puebla's ground in October 2024 and a 0-1 Cruz Azul win in April 2024 rounding out the dataset.

Standings

In the Liga MX Apertura table, Cruz Azul currently sit fifth while Puebla are placed ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cruz Azul vs Puebla today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: