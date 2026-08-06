Leagues Cup - Game Week 1 6 Aug 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Cruz Azul and Philadelphia Union will kick-off at Aug 6, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Cruz Azul vs Philadelphia Union is available to watch across several platforms in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Cruz Azul and Philadelphia Union meet in the Leagues Cup, with the MLS outfit hosting the Mexican side in Pennsylvania in what shapes up as a competitive cross-confederation clash.

Cruz Azul arrive under Joel Huiqui having won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their Liga MX form has been strong, though a 3-2 defeat to Atlante in their most recent outing will have tempered expectations heading into this one.

Philadelphia Union, managed by Ryan Richter, bring momentum from MLS. The Union have won three straight league matches and head into this fixture in confident form, having beaten Atlanta United, Seattle Sounders, and Red Bull New York in succession.

The Leagues Cup provides both clubs with a platform to test themselves against unfamiliar opposition. For Cruz Azul, it is an opportunity to respond after that recent domestic setback. For the Union, it is a chance to prove their current run is no accident.

The two sides met once before in this competition, drawing 1-1 back in August 2024 when Philadelphia hosted. Neither team will want a repeat of that stalemate.

Read on for full details on how to watch Cruz Azul vs Philadelphia Union, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Philadelphia Union with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul are managed by Joel Huiqui for this Leagues Cup fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Philadelphia Union are led by Ryan Richter. As with Cruz Azul, no team news regarding injuries, suspensions, or a probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Further squad information is expected ahead of the match.

Form

Cruz Azul have recorded four wins and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 loss to Atlante in Liga MX on August 2. Prior to that, they beat Toluca 3-1 in the Supercopa de la Liga MX and defeated Puebla 2-1 in the league. They also won away at Atletico de San Luis 3-2 and claimed a 2-1 victory at Club Universidad Nacional. Across those five games, Cruz Azul scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Philadelphia Union have won three, lost one, and drawn one of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over Atlanta United on August 1. They also beat Seattle Sounders 1-0 and Red Bull New York 3-1. Their only defeat in that run came against Inter Miami, losing 6-4 in May. The Union drew 1-1 with Columbus Crew in their other fixture. Over those five games, they scored 12 goals and conceded 10.





Head-to-Head Record





Cruz Azul and Philadelphia Union have met once in the available head-to-head record, drawing 1-1 in the Leagues Cup on August 5, 2024, when Philadelphia hosted. That is the only meeting between the two clubs on record here, meaning this fixture offers limited historical precedent to draw from.

Standings

In the current Leagues Cup standings, Cruz Azul sit in 24th place while Philadelphia Union are positioned in 28th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cruz Azul vs Philadelphia Union today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: