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Leagues Cup
team-logoCruz Azul
team-logoPhiladelphia Union
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Watch Cruz Azul vs Philadelphia Union Leagues Cup soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Cruz Azul vs Philadelphia Union
Cruz Azul
Philadelphia Union
Leagues Cup

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Cruz Azul and Philadelphia Union, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Leagues Cup - Game Week 1

Today's game between Cruz Azul and Philadelphia Union will kick-off at Aug 6, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Cruz Azul vs Philadelphia Union is available to watch across several platforms in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

FS1

FS1

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Fubo

Fubo

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Univision

Univision

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TUDN

TUDN

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Apple TV

Apple TV

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Fox One

Fox One

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UniMás

UniMás

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Cruz Azul and Philadelphia Union meet in the Leagues Cup, with the MLS outfit hosting the Mexican side in Pennsylvania in what shapes up as a competitive cross-confederation clash.

Cruz Azul arrive under Joel Huiqui having won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their Liga MX form has been strong, though a 3-2 defeat to Atlante in their most recent outing will have tempered expectations heading into this one.

Philadelphia Union, managed by Ryan Richter, bring momentum from MLS. The Union have won three straight league matches and head into this fixture in confident form, having beaten Atlanta United, Seattle Sounders, and Red Bull New York in succession.

The Leagues Cup provides both clubs with a platform to test themselves against unfamiliar opposition. For Cruz Azul, it is an opportunity to respond after that recent domestic setback. For the Union, it is a chance to prove their current run is no accident.

The two sides met once before in this competition, drawing 1-1 back in August 2024 when Philadelphia hosted. Neither team will want a repeat of that stalemate.

Read on for full details on how to watch Cruz Azul vs Philadelphia Union, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Philadelphia Union with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul vs Philadelphia Union lineups

5-3-2
Cruz Azul crest
Cruz Azul
CRU
Formation
Philadelphia Union crest
Philadelphia Union
PHI
4-4-2
23K. Mier3O. Campos16J. Marquez4W. Ditta5J. Orozco33G. Piovi8A. Palavecino6E. Lira20J. Paradela21G. Fernandez19C. Rodriguez76A. Rick26N. Harriel39F. Westfield27K. Wagner5J. Sery Larsen33Q. Sullivan6C. Sullivan21D. Jean Jacques8J. Bueno23E. Alladoh10M. Iloski
Philadelphia Union crest
Philadelphia Union
PHI
5-3-2
Cruz Azul

Starting XI

Philadelphia Union

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Huiqui
  • R. Richter

Cruz Azul are managed by Joel Huiqui for this Leagues Cup fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Philadelphia Union are led by Ryan Richter. As with Cruz Azul, no team news regarding injuries, suspensions, or a probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Further squad information is expected ahead of the match.

Form

CRU

CRU - Form

CUN
W1-2
SAN
W2-3
PUE
W2-1
TOL
W1-3
ATL
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
PHI

PHI - Form

COL
D1-1
MIA
L6-4
RNY
W3-1
SEA
W1-0
ATL
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Cruz Azul have recorded four wins and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 loss to Atlante in Liga MX on August 2. Prior to that, they beat Toluca 3-1 in the Supercopa de la Liga MX and defeated Puebla 2-1 in the league. They also won away at Atletico de San Luis 3-2 and claimed a 2-1 victory at Club Universidad Nacional. Across those five games, Cruz Azul scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Philadelphia Union have won three, lost one, and drawn one of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over Atlanta United on August 1. They also beat Seattle Sounders 1-0 and Red Bull New York 3-1. Their only defeat in that run came against Inter Miami, losing 6-4 in May. The Union drew 1-1 with Columbus Crew in their other fixture. Over those five games, they scored 12 goals and conceded 10.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Cruz AzulDrawPhiladelphia Union
1
0
0
Leagues Cup
Philadelphia Union badge
Philadelphia Union
PHI
1
Cruz Azul badge
Cruz Azul
CRU
1
FT
1Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals0/1
Both teams scored1/1


Cruz Azul and Philadelphia Union have met once in the available head-to-head record, drawing 1-1 in the Leagues Cup on August 5, 2024, when Philadelphia hosted. That is the only meeting between the two clubs on record here, meaning this fixture offers limited historical precedent to draw from.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
220051+46
W
W
2
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
211030+34
D
W
3
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
211031+24
D
W
4
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
110052+33
W
5
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
110042+23
W
6
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
110031+23
W
7
TolucaTolucaTOL
110030+33
W
8
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
110020+23
W
9
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
110020+23
W
10
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
110020+23
W
11
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
110021+13
W
12
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
110020+23
W
13
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
110021+13
W
14
AtlanteAtlanteATL
110010+13
W
15
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
110010+13
W
16
LeonLeonLEO
110010+13
W
17
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
10101102
W
18
TigresTigresTIG
10101102
W
19
AtlasAtlasATL
201113-21
D
L
20
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
10101101
L
21
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
10101101
L
22
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
201103-31
D
L
23
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
100124-20
L
24
PueblaPueblaPUE
100125-30
L
25
PachucaPachucaPAC
200215-40
L
L
26
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
100112-10
L
27
MonterreyMonterreyMON
100112-10
L
28
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
100113-20
L
29
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
100101-10
L
30
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
100102-20
L
31
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
100101-10
L
32
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
100102-20
L
33
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
100102-20
L
34
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
100103-30
L
35
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
100102-20
L
36
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
100101-10
L
Qualification to next stage
Last updated 2026-08-08T00:30:38.000Z

In the current Leagues Cup standings, Cruz Azul sit in 24th place while Philadelphia Union are positioned in 28th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cruz Azul vs Philadelphia Union today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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