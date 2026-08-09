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Leagues Cup
team-logoCruz Azul
team-logoNew York City FC
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Watch Cruz Azul vs New York City FC Leagues Cup soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Cruz Azul vs New York City FC
Cruz Azul
New York City FC
Leagues Cup

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Cruz Azul and New York City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Leagues Cup - Game Week 2

Today's game between Cruz Azul and New York City FC will kick-off at Aug 9, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Cruz Azul vs New York City FC is available to watch across several platforms in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

FS1

FS1

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Univision

Univision

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TUDN

TUDN

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Apple TV

Apple TV

Click here

Cruz Azul and New York City FC meet in the Leagues Cup 2026, with the Mexican side hosting Pascal Jansen's MLS outfit in what is a cross-confederation group-stage fixture.

Cruz Azul arrive under Joel Huiqui having won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their Liga MX form has been solid, though a 3-2 defeat to Atlante in their most recent domestic outing will have sharpened focus ahead of this one.

The Mexican side responded well to that setback, beating Philadelphia Union 1-0 in their Leagues Cup opener on August 7. That result gives Huiqui's squad genuine confidence going into this fixture.

New York City FC bring their own momentum into this match. Pascal Jansen's side opened their Leagues Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Santos Laguna on August 6, a result that followed three wins in their previous four MLS outings.

The Boys in Blue have shown they can hurt teams going forward, and a settled defensive structure under Jansen gives them a platform to build on in this competition.

For both clubs, advancing in the Leagues Cup carries real value. Cruz Azul will want to consolidate at home, while NYCFC will look to back up their opening win with another positive result against Mexican opposition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Cruz Azul vs New York City FC, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs New York City FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul vs New York City FC Probable lineups

Cruz Azul crest
Cruz Azul
CRU
Formation
New York City FC crest
New York City FC
NYC
New York City FC crest
New York City FC
NYC

Manager

  • J. Huiqui

Cruz Azul are managed by Joel Huiqui for this Leagues Cup fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

New York City FC are led by Pascal Jansen. As with Cruz Azul, no team news regarding injuries, suspensions, or a probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Further squad information is expected ahead of the match.

Form

CRU

CRU - Form

SAN
W2-3
PUE
W2-1
TOL
W1-3
ATL
L2-3
PHI
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
NYC

NYC - Form

NSC
L2-1
COL
W1-2
CHI
W3-1
TFC
D1-1
SAN
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Cruz Azul head into this fixture having won four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup on August 7, and prior to that they beat Toluca 3-1 in the Supercopa de la Liga MX and defeated Puebla 2-1 in Liga MX. Their only defeat across that five-match run came against Atlante, a 3-2 loss on August 2. Cruz Azul also won away at Atletico de San Luis 3-2 during that stretch, demonstrating a consistent ability to take points on the road.

New York City FC have won three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Leagues Cup win over Santos Laguna on August 6, which followed a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC in MLS on July 31. NYCFC also beat Chicago Fire FC 3-1 and won 2-1 away at Columbus Crew during that period. Their only defeat in the five-match sample came against Nashville SC, a 2-1 loss back in May.


Head-to-Head Record


No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Cruz Azul and New York City FC. This fixture may represent a rare or first encounter between the two clubs in competitive football.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
220050+56
W
W
2
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
220052+36
W
W
3
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
220051+46
W
W
4
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
220052+36
W
W
5
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
220030+36
W
W
6
LeonLeonLEO
220031+26
W
W
7
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
211021+15
W
W
8
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
211051+44
W
L
9
TigresTigresTIG
20201104
W
W
10
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
210154+13
L
W
11
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
110052+33
W
12
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
110031+23
W
13
MonterreyMonterreyMON
21013303
W
L
14
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
21013303
L
W
15
TolucaTolucaTOL
210131+23
L
W
16
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
110020+23
W
17
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
110020+23
W
18
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
110020+23
W
19
AtlanteAtlanteATL
210114-33
L
W
20
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
110010+13
W
21
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
201112-11
L
L
22
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
201112-11
L
L
23
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
100124-20
L
24
PachucaPachucaPAC
200225-30
L
L
25
PueblaPueblaPUE
100125-30
L
26
AtlasAtlasATL
200215-40
L
L
27
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
100113-20
L
28
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
200214-30
L
L
29
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
200205-50
L
L
30
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
100101-10
L
31
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
100102-20
L
32
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
100101-10
L
33
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
100102-20
L
34
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
100102-20
L
35
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
100103-30
L
36
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
100102-20
L
Qualification to next stage

In the current Leagues Cup standings, Cruz Azul sit in 16th place while New York City FC are positioned 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cruz Azul vs New York City FC today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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