Liga MX - Game Week 12 17 Oct 2026 - 23:10 Estadio Banorte

Today's game between Cruz Azul and FC Juarez will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 11:10 PM.

Cruz Azul vs FC Juarez is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Cruz Azul host FC Juarez at the Estadio Banorte in Mexico City in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that pits a side pushing for the top half against one fighting to escape the bottom of the table.

Joel Huiqui's Cruz Azul arrive in reasonable form, sitting seventh in the Apertura standings. Their recent results have been mixed, but they showed attacking intent in a 4-3 win over CF America and will look to put that firepower on display at home.

FC Juarez arrive in difficult circumstances. Pedro Caixinha's side sit bottom of the Apertura table in 18th place, and their last five matches have produced just one win. The Bravos need points urgently, and a result in Mexico City would go some way to easing the pressure on the squad.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs is weighted in Cruz Azul's favour in recent meetings, though Juarez have shown they can cause an upset. Goals have rarely been in short supply when these sides meet.

With Juarez desperate for points and Cruz Azul looking to consolidate their position, both teams have clear motivation. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Cruz Azul vs FC Juarez live.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs FC Juarez with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul head coach Joel Huiqui has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

FC Juarez manager Pedro Caixinha is similarly yet to name a projected XI, with no confirmed injury or suspension data available for the away squad at this stage. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

Cruz Azul have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-3 draw with Club Universidad Nacional, and they also drew 3-3 with Toluca earlier in the run. The one win in that sequence came against CF America, a 4-3 victory, while defeats to Monterrey and Inter Miami CF show the inconsistency in their results. Cruz Azul have scored 13 goals across those five games but conceded 12, making their defensive record a concern.

FC Juarez have managed one win, one draw, and three defeats in their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Tijuana, and the sole win in the run came against Tigres, a 2-0 victory. Defeats to Leon, Santos Laguna, and Pachuca complete a difficult stretch for Caixinha's side. Juarez have scored five goals across those five games and conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in January 2026, when Cruz Azul beat FC Juarez 4-3 at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez in a Liga MX fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Cruz Azul hold the stronger record with three wins to Juarez's one, with one match ending level. Goals have been a regular feature of this fixture, with the five meetings producing a combined 20 goals.

Standings

In the Liga MX Apertura standings, Cruz Azul sit seventh while FC Juarez are placed 18th and bottom of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cruz Azul vs FC Juarez today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: