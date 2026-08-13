Leagues Cup - Game Week 3 13 Aug 2026 - 21:00

Today's game between Cruz Azul and Chicago Fire FC will kick-off at Aug 13, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Cruz Azul vs Chicago Fire FC is available to stream live on Apple TV. The Leagues Cup is covered under Apple's MLS rights package, and subscribers can watch the match through the MLS Season Pass. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Cruz Azul and Chicago Fire FC meet in the Leagues Cup 2026, the late-summer continental tournament that brings together MLS and Liga MX clubs in a compact group-stage format. Joel Huiqui's side host Gregg Berhalter's Fire in what is a cross-confederation fixture with real implications for both clubs' knockout ambitions.

Cruz Azul arrive in solid shape. Huiqui's squad have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including back-to-back Leagues Cup victories over Philadelphia Union and New York City FC. A 2-1 win over NYCFC on August 9 confirmed their place among the more dangerous Liga MX sides left in the competition.

Chicago Fire come into this fixture with genuine momentum of their own. Berhalter's side have won their two Leagues Cup group games so far, beating Necaxa 2-0 on August 7 before defeating Santos Laguna 3-1 on August 10. The Fire have found their rhythm in this tournament and arrive with confidence.

Much of that confidence centres on Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker has made an immediate impact since joining the club, and Chicago have started to build their attack around him in a way that is already bearing results in the Leagues Cup.

Cruz Azul are not without their own concerns. A 3-2 Liga MX defeat to Atlante on August 2 showed they can be vulnerable when pressed, and Chicago's forward line will have taken note. Huiqui's side will need to be sharper defensively than they were in that domestic loss.

With the Leagues Cup standings showing Cruz Azul in 15th and Chicago Fire in 10th, both clubs have work to do if they want to reach the knockout rounds. This fixture could go a long way to deciding which side progresses.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Cruz Azul vs Chicago Fire FC live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Chicago Fire FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul are managed by Joel Huiqui for this Leagues Cup fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Chicago Fire FC are led by Gregg Berhalter. As with Cruz Azul, no team news regarding injuries, suspensions, or a probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Further squad information is expected ahead of the match.

Form

Cruz Azul head into this fixture having won four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Leagues Cup win over New York City FC on August 9, which followed a 1-0 Leagues Cup victory over Philadelphia Union on August 7. Earlier in the run, they beat Toluca 3-1 in the Supercopa de la Liga MX and defeated Puebla 2-1 in Liga MX. Their only defeat across the five-match sample came against Atlante, a 3-2 loss on August 2. Cruz Azul have scored nine goals across those five games and shown a consistent ability to win.

Chicago Fire FC have won three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Leagues Cup win over Santos Laguna on August 10, which followed a 2-0 Leagues Cup victory over Necaxa on August 7. A 2-1 MLS win over Charlotte FC on August 2 also features in that run. The Fire suffered back-to-back defeats to New York City FC (3-1) and Inter Miami CF (3-2) during the same period. Chicago have scored nine goals across their last five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The two clubs have met once in the available head-to-head record. Chicago Fire FC hosted Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on July 24, 2019, with the Mexican side winning 2-0 on that occasion. That result represents the only competitive meeting between the two clubs on record.

Standings

In the current Leagues Cup standings, Chicago Fire FC sit in 10th place while Cruz Azul are positioned 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cruz Azul vs Chicago Fire FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: