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Leagues Cup
team-logoCruz Azul
team-logoChicago Fire FC
Watch it on Apple TV
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Watch Cruz Azul vs Chicago Fire FC Leagues Cup soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Cruz Azul vs Chicago Fire FC
Cruz Azul
Chicago Fire FC
Leagues Cup

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Cruz Azul and Chicago Fire FC, as well as kick-off time and team news

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Leagues Cup - Game Week 3

Today's game between Cruz Azul and Chicago Fire FC will kick-off at Aug 13, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Cruz Azul vs Chicago Fire FC is available to stream live on Apple TV. The Leagues Cup is covered under Apple's MLS rights package, and subscribers can watch the match through the MLS Season Pass. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

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Cruz Azul and Chicago Fire FC meet in the Leagues Cup 2026, the late-summer continental tournament that brings together MLS and Liga MX clubs in a compact group-stage format. Joel Huiqui's side host Gregg Berhalter's Fire in what is a cross-confederation fixture with real implications for both clubs' knockout ambitions.

Cruz Azul arrive in solid shape. Huiqui's squad have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including back-to-back Leagues Cup victories over Philadelphia Union and New York City FC. A 2-1 win over NYCFC on August 9 confirmed their place among the more dangerous Liga MX sides left in the competition.

Chicago Fire come into this fixture with genuine momentum of their own. Berhalter's side have won their two Leagues Cup group games so far, beating Necaxa 2-0 on August 7 before defeating Santos Laguna 3-1 on August 10. The Fire have found their rhythm in this tournament and arrive with confidence.

Much of that confidence centres on Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker has made an immediate impact since joining the club, and Chicago have started to build their attack around him in a way that is already bearing results in the Leagues Cup.

Cruz Azul are not without their own concerns. A 3-2 Liga MX defeat to Atlante on August 2 showed they can be vulnerable when pressed, and Chicago's forward line will have taken note. Huiqui's side will need to be sharper defensively than they were in that domestic loss.

With the Leagues Cup standings showing Cruz Azul in 15th and Chicago Fire in 10th, both clubs have work to do if they want to reach the knockout rounds. This fixture could go a long way to deciding which side progresses.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Cruz Azul vs Chicago Fire FC live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Chicago Fire FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul vs Chicago Fire FC Probable lineups

Cruz Azul crest
Cruz Azul
CRU
Formation
Chicago Fire FC crest
Chicago Fire FC
CHI
Chicago Fire FC crest
Chicago Fire FC
CHI

Manager

  • J. Huiqui

Cruz Azul are managed by Joel Huiqui for this Leagues Cup fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Chicago Fire FC are led by Gregg Berhalter. As with Cruz Azul, no team news regarding injuries, suspensions, or a probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Further squad information is expected ahead of the match.

Form

CRU

CRU - Form

PUE
W2-1
TOL
W1-3
ATL
L2-3
PHI
W1-0
NYC
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
CHI

CHI - Form

MIA
L3-2
NYC
L3-1
CLT
W2-1
NEC
W2-0
SAN
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Cruz Azul head into this fixture having won four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Leagues Cup win over New York City FC on August 9, which followed a 1-0 Leagues Cup victory over Philadelphia Union on August 7. Earlier in the run, they beat Toluca 3-1 in the Supercopa de la Liga MX and defeated Puebla 2-1 in Liga MX. Their only defeat across the five-match sample came against Atlante, a 3-2 loss on August 2. Cruz Azul have scored nine goals across those five games and shown a consistent ability to win.

Chicago Fire FC have won three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Leagues Cup win over Santos Laguna on August 10, which followed a 2-0 Leagues Cup victory over Necaxa on August 7. A 2-1 MLS win over Charlotte FC on August 2 also features in that run. The Fire suffered back-to-back defeats to New York City FC (3-1) and Inter Miami CF (3-2) during the same period. Chicago have scored nine goals across their last five matches.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Cruz AzulDrawChicago Fire FC
1
0
0
Leagues Cup
Chicago Fire FC badge
Chicago Fire FC
CHI
0
Cruz Azul badge
Cruz Azul
CRU
2
FT
2Goals Scored0
Games over 2.5 goals0/1
Both teams scored0/1


The two clubs have met once in the available head-to-head record. Chicago Fire FC hosted Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on July 24, 2019, with the Mexican side winning 2-0 on that occasion. That result represents the only competitive meeting between the two clubs on record.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LeonLeonLEO
330063+39
W
W
W
2
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
321063+38
W
W
W
3
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
321081+77
W
W
L
4
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
312032+17
W
W
W
5
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
220062+46
W
W
6
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
320163+36
L
W
W
7
TolucaTolucaTOL
320162+46
W
L
W
8
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
220050+56
W
W
9
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
320151+46
L
W
W
10
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
220051+46
W
W
11
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
32015506
L
W
W
12
MonterreyMonterreyMON
320154+16
W
W
L
13
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
32015506
W
W
L
14
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
320143+16
L
W
W
15
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
220031+26
W
W
16
TigresTigresTIG
30302206
W
W
W
17
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
31115505
W
L
W
18
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
311143+14
W
L
L
19
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
31113304
W
L
L
20
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
31027703
L
L
W
21
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
210165+13
L
W
22
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
310254+13
L
W
L
23
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
310245-13
L
W
L
24
AtlasAtlasATL
310236-33
W
L
L
25
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
210132+13
L
W
26
PachucaPachucaPAC
310235-23
W
L
L
27
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
210132+13
W
L
28
AtlanteAtlanteATL
310227-53
L
L
W
29
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
3012510-51
L
L
L
30
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
301225-31
L
L
L
31
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
301216-51
L
L
L
32
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
301216-51
L
L
L
33
PueblaPueblaPUE
3003411-70
L
L
L
34
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
200215-40
L
L
35
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
200215-40
L
L
36
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
200203-30
L
L
Qualification to next stage

In the current Leagues Cup standings, Chicago Fire FC sit in 10th place while Cruz Azul are positioned 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cruz Azul vs Chicago Fire FC today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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