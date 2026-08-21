Liga MX - Game Week 5 22 Aug 2026 - 23:00 Estadio Banorte

Today's game between Cruz Azul and Atlas will kick-off at Aug 22, 2026, 11:00 PM.

Cruz Azul vs Atlas is available to watch in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Cruz Azul host Atlas at Estadio Banorte in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that arrives at a telling moment for both clubs. Joel Huiqui's side welcome Hernan Crespo's Atlas to Mexico City with neither team carrying the momentum they would have wanted.

Cruz Azul return to domestic action in difficult form. Back-to-back defeats to close out their Leagues Cup campaign, including a 2-1 loss to Chicago Fire FC, have left Huiqui's squad looking for a response. Their Liga MX form is no more reassuring, with a defeat to Tijuana on August 17 meaning they have now lost three of their last five across all competitions.

Atlas arrive in somewhat better shape, at least by recent results. Crespo's side beat Tigres 2-1 in Liga MX on August 16 to end a difficult run that had included three Leagues Cup defeats. That win will have done something for their confidence ahead of the trip to the capital.

The Apertura standings give this fixture real meaning. Cruz Azul sit tenth in the table, while Atlas have climbed to fourth. The gap between them is not insurmountable, but Cruz Azul need points to stay in contention for the Liguilla.

Atlas will be eager to build on their win over Tigres and consolidate a position in the top half of the standings. Crespo has shown his side can compete on the road, and this is a fixture they will approach with genuine belief.

For Cruz Azul, the pressure is growing. Three Liga MX defeats in their recent run, combined with an early Leagues Cup exit, has placed Huiqui's project under scrutiny. Estadio Banorte needs a performance.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Cruz Azul vs Atlas live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Atlas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul manager Joel Huiqui has not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Atlas head coach Hernan Crespo is similarly yet to confirm his squad details. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI are currently listed for the away side, and further team news will be reflected here as it comes in.

Form

Cruz Azul have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Liga MX defeat to Tijuana on August 17, which followed a 1-2 Leagues Cup loss to Chicago Fire FC on August 14. Their two wins in the period came in the Leagues Cup, a 2-1 victory over New York City FC and a 1-0 win over Philadelphia Union. A 2-3 home defeat to Atlante in Liga MX on August 2 also features in the run. Cruz Azul have scored six goals across these five matches and conceded eight.

Atlas have also won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Liga MX win over Tigres on August 16, which ended a run of three consecutive defeats. Those losses came in the Leagues Cup against FC Cincinnati, Charlotte FC, and Columbus Crew, and their Liga MX campaign also included a 0-2 defeat to Monterrey. Atlas scored six goals across the five-match sample and conceded seven.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-0 to Cruz Azul, played at Estadio Banorte in Liga MX on May 10, 2026. Before that, Atlas beat Cruz Azul 2-3 when the sides met at Estadio Jalisco on May 3, 2026. Across the last five competitive meetings, Cruz Azul hold the stronger record, winning three times to Atlas's one, with one match ending in a draw. The five fixtures have produced 11 goals in total.

Standings

In the current Liga MX Apertura table, Cruz Azul sit tenth while Atlas are placed fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cruz Azul vs Atlas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: