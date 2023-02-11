WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's security entourage link hands to make human barrier to stop fans getting to Al-Nassr megastar as he arrives at stadium

Cristiano Ronaldo's security personnel escorted the megastar to Al-Nassr's stadium by forming a human chain in order to stop fans getting to him.

Human chain to protect Ronaldo

Scored four times in Al-Nassr's win

Has now scored 503 league goals

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese star rolled back the years as he netted four times in Al-Nassr's thumping 4-0 win over Al-Wehda in a Saudi Pro League clash on Thursday. The first goal of the match was the 500th league goal of Ronaldo's career.

Fans were clearly excited to see Ronaldo in action as ahead of the match as, while entering the stadium, Ronaldo had to be escorted by a human chain of his security personnel in order to stop fans from getting to him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After failing to find the back of the net in his first two appearances for his new club, Ronaldo has now scored five times in his last two matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR CRISTIANO RONALDO? The former Real Madrid star will be next seen in action when Al-Nassr take on Al-Taawoun in a Saudi Pro League clash on February 17.