Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice inside 22 minutes to give Portugal a commanding lead in their Euro 2024 qualifying clash.

Opened scoring with penalty

Followed it with chip over keeper

Portugal lead 5-0 at half time.

WHAT HAPPENED? The captain wasted little time for the Selecao, bagging the opener with his 160th career penalty after five minutes. He added a second soon after, latching onto Joao Felix's through ball, before lifting an effort over the keeper and into an empty net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Portugal have already qualified for Euro 2024, but manager Roberto Martinez selected a full-strength lineup for the Selecao's final game of the international break. Ronaldo has now scored 127 goals for Portugal.

WHAT NEXT? Portugal lead their opponents, 5-0, at half time, and barring a miraculous comeback, will end the international break with a perfect qualifying record.