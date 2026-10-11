Premier League - Game Week 6 12 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Coventry Building Society Arena

Today's game between Coventry City and Newcastle United will kick off at Oct 12, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Coventry City vs Newcastle United is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Coventry City host Newcastle United at the Coventry Building Society Arena in a Premier League fixture that puts two clubs at very different ends of the table against each other.

Frank Lampard's Coventry side have struggled to find their footing in the top flight this season, and they go into this game looking to build on a recent Premier League win over Nottingham Forest that offered a rare moment of encouragement.

Newcastle, managed by Matthias Jaissle, arrive in the Midlands sitting comfortably in mid-table and carrying decent recent form, having beaten Hull City in their last Premier League outing.

The Magpies have already shown they can hurt established sides away from home, and Coventry's defensive record this season makes them a difficult proposition against a Newcastle attack with genuine quality.

Lampard will be without several key members of his squad through injury and suspension, which adds further pressure on a Coventry group still finding its Premier League identity.

For Newcastle, the challenge is to maintain consistency and avoid the kind of slip that has occasionally disrupted their rhythm across recent weeks.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Premier League fixture live.

How to watch Coventry City vs Newcastle United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Frank Lampard names a projected XI of Carl Rushworth, Bobby Thomas, Ethan Pinnock, Stephen Mfuni, Jay Dasilva, Ephron Mason-Clark, Matt Grimes, Jack Rudoni, Frank Onyeka, Milan van Ewijk, and Brandon Thomas-Asante. Coventry are without Haji Wright, Luke Woolfenden, Josh Eccles, and Aurele Amenda through injury, while Taiwo Awoniyi serves a suspension.

Matthias Jaissle's projected Newcastle XI features Lukas Hornicek, Amar Dedic, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, Lewis Hall, Nico Gonzalez, Harvey Barnes, Yoane Wissa, Jacob Murphy, Lewis Miley, and Matias Fernandez-Pardo. The Magpies are missing Daniel Burn, Ewen Jaouen, Jacob Ramsey, Anthony Elanga, and Valentino Livramento through injury, with no suspensions currently listed.

Form

Coventry head into this fixture with one win, no draws, and four defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest, which ended a difficult run that included a heavy 5-0 defeat to Brighton and a 1-0 loss to Hull City. Across those five games, Coventry scored two goals and conceded ten, a record that reflects the defensive problems they have faced since the season began.

Newcastle have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent match was a 2-1 Premier League win over Hull City, and they also claimed a 2-0 victory at Tottenham earlier in the run. A 4-1 defeat to Leeds United stands as the low point across that period. Newcastle scored six goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Championship in February 2010, when Newcastle won 4-1 at home. Across the five recorded head-to-head fixtures in this dataset, Newcastle have the stronger overall record, winning four of the five matches and conceding just four goals in the process. Coventry's only win came in a Carabao Cup tie in August 2008, when they beat Newcastle 2-3 on aggregate at their ground — though the most recent Premier League meeting dates back to January 2001, when Newcastle won 3-1.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Coventry City sit 19th while Newcastle United are placed 11th, underlining the gap in league standing between the two sides heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coventry City vs Newcastle United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: