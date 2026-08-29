Premier League - Game Week 2 29 Aug 2026 - 10:00 Coventry Building Society Arena

Today's game between Coventry City and Hull City will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Coventry City vs Hull City is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Coventry City host Hull City at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday, August 29, in a Premier League fixture that carries unusual weight for both clubs. Both sides are newly promoted, making this a meeting of two teams experiencing English football's top flight for the first time in years.

For Coventry, it is their first Premier League season in 25 years. Frank Lampard's side opened their campaign with a 3-0 defeat at Arsenal — a tough initiation — but they bounced back with a Carabao Cup win over Plymouth Argyle in midweek, beating the League One side 2-4 away from home.

Hull City arrive at the CBS Arena with genuine momentum. Sergej Jakirovic's side pulled off one of the results of the opening weekend, beating Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford. Jakirovic kept his five-man defensive structure a closely guarded secret before that match, and the Tigers executed it with precision.

That win over United sent a message around the division. Hull are not here simply to make up the numbers, and a second successive Premier League away win would put them firmly in the conversation at the top of the early table.

Coventry will be desperate to register their first points of the season in front of their own supporters. Lampard's squad showed in pre-season and in the cup that they can score goals, and the Sky Blues will want to give their fans a moment to celebrate their return to the top flight.

This is a fixture between two clubs who know each other well from their Championship days. The crowd at the CBS Arena will be loud, and the atmosphere should reflect just how much this game means to both sets of supporters.

For those who cannot be there in person, here is everything you need to know about how to watch Coventry City vs Hull City live.

How to watch Coventry City vs Hull City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Frank Lampard is without Haji Wright, Luke Woolfenden, and Kaine Kesler-Hayden through injury for Coventry. No suspensions are currently in place. The projected XI sees Carl Rushworth in goal behind a back four of Bobby Thomas, Aurele Amenda, Jay Dasilva, and Milan van Ewijk, with Matt Grimes, Caleb Yirenkyi, Frank Onyeka, and Ephron Mason-Clark in midfield, and Loum Tchaouna and Taiwo Awoniyi leading the attack.

Hull City head coach Sergej Jakirovic faces a longer injury list, with Jack Butland, Oscar Zambrano, Darko Gyabi, Charlie Hughes, Joe Gelhardt, Matty Jacob, and Eliot Matazo all sidelined. No suspensions apply. Konstantinos Tzolakis is set to start in goal, with a back five of Nobel Mendy, John Egan, Semi Ajayi, Matt Crooks, and Lewie Coyle expected, and Ryan Giles, Regan Slater, Mohamed Belloumi, and Elliot Stroud supporting striker Oli McBurnie.

Form

Coventry have recorded two wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches, with one friendly draw rounding out the run. Their most recent outing was a 2-4 Carabao Cup win away at Plymouth Argyle on August 25. They lost 3-0 to Arsenal on the opening Premier League weekend but won both pre-season friendlies against Monaco (2-0) and Espanyol (3-1), scoring seven goals across those two games.

Hull City have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five. Their standout result was the 2-0 Premier League win at Manchester United on August 22, which followed a Carabao Cup victory over Stoke City on penalties after a 1-1 draw. The Tigers drew 0-0 with Nice in pre-season and shared a 1-1 draw with Kasimpasa, with their only defeat coming against Eintracht Frankfurt (2-0). Hull have kept two clean sheets in their last five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on April 6, 2026, when Hull City and Coventry City drew 0-0 at the MKM Stadium in the Championship. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, all played in the Championship, neither side has dominated — Coventry hold one win, Hull hold one win, and three matches ended level. Coventry's solitary victory in this run came at home in December 2024, a 2-1 win, while Hull won 2-3 at the CBS Arena in April 2024.

Standings

In the early Premier League standings, Coventry City sit 18th after Matchday 1, while Hull City are up in fifth following their opening-weekend victory.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coventry City vs Hull City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: