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Premier League
team-logoCoventry City
Coventry Building Society Arena
team-logoBrighton & Hove Albion
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Watch Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Coventry City
Brighton & Hove Albion
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Coventry City and Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 4
Coventry Building Society Arena

Today's game between Coventry City and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at Sep 13, 2026, 9:00 AM.

Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion is available to watch live in the United States on USA Network. Fans can also stream the match via DirecTV Stream or Sling TV using their respective subscriptions or introductory trial offers.

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USA Network

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DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

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Sling TV

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Coventry City host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Coventry Building Society Arena in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both sides at contrasting ends of the table.

Frank Lampard's Sky Blues are battling at the foot of the division after three defeats in their opening three league matches. A 1-0 loss to Manchester City last time out — sealed by Erling Haaland's header — was a result Lampard felt was harsh on his side, insisting his team deserved at least a point.

The newly promoted club have shown resilience in defeat, but points are urgently needed. Their injury list is mounting, and the absence of USMNT forward Haji Wright — ruled out for several weeks after suffering a setback that has delayed his Premier League debut — is a blow to Lampard's attacking options.

Brighton arrive in the West Midlands in a more settled position, sitting tenth in the table under Fabian Hurzeler. The Seagulls drew 1-1 at Leeds United in their most recent league outing and have been active in the Conference League, where they picked up a commanding 4-0 win over Tromsoe in qualification.

Hurzeler's squad is not without its own fitness concerns, with a lengthy list of absentees limiting his selection options heading into the weekend.

Coventry will also be monitoring the progress of Taiwo Awoniyi, the striker who joined from Nottingham Forest in a £9 million move and has been described as looking hungry to prove himself in the top flight and push for a Nigeria recall.

For those looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Probable lineups

3-4-3
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV
Formation
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
4-2-3-1
C. RushworthC. RushworthE. PinnockE. PinnockB. ThomasB. ThomasA. AmendaA. AmendaM. van EwijkM. van EwijkF. OnyekaF. OnyekaJ. DasilvaJ. DasilvaM. GrimesM. GrimesT. AwoniyiT. AwoniyiJ. RudoniJ. RudoniE. Mason-ClarkE. Mason-ClarkB. VerbruggenB. VerbruggenF. KadiogluF. KadiogluL. DunkL. DunkL. VuskovicL. VuskovicO. BoscagliO. BoscagliY. AyariY. AyariM. De CuyperM. De CuyperM. YalcouyeM. YalcouyeD. GomezD. GomezP. GrossP. GrossC. KostoulasC. Kostoulas
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
3-4-3
Coventry City

Starting XI

Brighton & Hove Albion

Manager

  • F. Lampard
  • F. Hurzeler

Frank Lampard will be without Haji Wright, Luke Woolfenden, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, and Sidiki Cherif through injury. Lampard's projected XI is expected to line up with Carl Rushworth in goal, a back four of Ethan Pinnock, Bobby Thomas, Aurele Amenda, and Milan van Ewijk, a midfield built around Frank Onyeka, Jay Dasilva, Matt Grimes, and Jack Rudoni, with Taiwo Awoniyi and Ephron Mason-Clark leading the attack.

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler faces a more significant injury list, with Yankuba Minteh, Jack Hinshelwood, Stefanos Tzimas, Kaoru Mitoma, Mats Wieffer, Femi Azeez, Evan Ferguson, Georginio Rutter, and Michael Svoboda all sidelined. Hurzeler's projected XI is set to feature Bart Verbruggen in goal, with Ferdi Kadioglu, Lewis Dunk, Luka Vuskovic, and Olivier Boscagli in defence, Yasin Ayari, Maxim De Cuyper, Malick Junior Yalcouye, Diego Gomez, and Pascal Gross in midfield, and Charalampos Kostoulas up front.

Form

COV

COV - Form

ASM
W2-0
ARS
L3-0
PLY
W2-4
HUL
L0-1
MCI
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
BHA

BHA - Form

TRO
D0-0
AVL
W4-0
TRO
W4-0
CHE
L4-3
LEE
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Coventry have lost all three of their Premier League fixtures so far, with their only win across their last five matches coming against Plymouth Argyle in the Carabao Cup. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City, and they also fell 3-0 to Arsenal and 1-0 to Hull City in the league. Across those five matches, the Sky Blues have scored three goals and conceded five.

Brighton's last five results show two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent league match ended 1-1 at Leeds United, while a 4-3 loss at Chelsea sits alongside a dominant 4-0 victory over Aston Villa. The Seagulls have scored ten goals across those five games while conceding eight, and they also posted back-to-back results against Tromsoe in Conference League qualification — a 0-0 draw followed by a 4-0 win.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Coventry CityDrawBrighton & Hove Albion
3
0
2
FA Cup
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
3
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
1
FT
Championship
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
2
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
0
FT
Championship
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
2
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
1
FT
Championship
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
2
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
0
FT
FA Cup
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
0
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
1
FT
7Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the FA Cup in February 2018, when Brighton won 3-1 at home. Prior to that, the sides met three times in the Championship during the 2011/12 season and in 2006, with Coventry winning two of those three fixtures. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, Coventry hold three wins to Brighton's two, with both clubs having scored freely in their encounters.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
330072+59
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
330061+59
W
W
W
3
Hull CityHull CityHUL
422052+38
D
D
W
W
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
4211109+17
D
L
W
W
5
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
413074+36
D
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
413064+26
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
413053+26
D
D
D
W
8
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
4202710-36
W
L
L
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
312064+25
D
W
D
10
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
312032+15
D
D
W
11
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
41214405
W
D
D
L
12
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
311185+34
D
L
W
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
311176+14
D
W
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
31113304
D
W
L
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
403167-13
D
D
D
L
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
4103611-53
L
W
L
L
17
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
402205-52
D
D
L
L
18
FulhamFulhamFUL
401347-31
D
L
L
L
19
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
401317-61
L
D
L
L
20
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
300305-50
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the current Premier League table, Coventry City sit 20th while Brighton & Hove Albion are placed 10th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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