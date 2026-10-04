CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 4 4 Oct 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Costa Rica and Haiti will kick off at Oct 4, 2026, 8:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Costa Rica vs Haiti in the United States are listed below.

Costa Rica and Haiti meet in the CONCACAF Nations League, with both sides sitting in contrasting positions in Group 1 of League A and carrying very different momentum into this fixture.

Haiti arrive in strong form. Les Grenadiers have won three of their last five matches, including a 2-0 victory over Costa Rica in the reverse fixture just days ago, and a 4-1 demolition of Dominican Republic in their most recent outing confirms they are hitting top gear at the right time.

Costa Rica's recent run has been difficult. Los Ticos have lost four of their last five matches, and their Nations League form in particular has been poor. A 3-0 win over Nicaragua offered a brief lift, but back-to-back defeats to Haiti and Curacao before that tell a more concerning story.

The head-to-head record has shifted firmly in Haiti's favour in recent meetings. Les Grenadiers have won the last two encounters between these sides, including a 1-0 win in World Cup qualifying and that recent Nations League result, and Costa Rica will need to reverse that trend quickly.

Haiti's World Cup experience this summer — facing Scotland, Brazil, and Morocco in Group C — will have sharpened this squad. That exposure to the highest level of international football is showing in their Nations League performances.

For Costa Rica, a side with deep regional pedigree, this fixture represents a chance to arrest a slide that has seen them ship goals freely and struggle to find any attacking rhythm across their recent run.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Costa Rica vs Haiti live.

How to watch Costa Rica vs Haiti with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Costa Rica ahead of this fixture. Updates on their squad, including any injury concerns or suspensions, will be added closer to kick-off.

Haiti are also without confirmed team news at this stage. Further information on Les Grenadiers' squad availability is expected to be released in the build-up to the match.

Form

Costa Rica arrive with a record of one win and four defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 victory over Nicaragua in the Nations League, but that followed a 2-0 loss to Haiti and a 4-3 defeat to Curacao in the same competition. Earlier results — a 3-0 friendly loss to England and a 3-1 defeat to Colombia — complete a difficult recent stretch. Across those five matches, Los Ticos have scored just two goals and conceded 13.

Haiti's last five matches show three wins against two defeats. After losses to Brazil and Morocco at the World Cup, Les Grenadiers have responded with three consecutive wins in the Nations League — beating Trinidad and Tobago 3-2, Costa Rica 2-0, and Dominican Republic 4-1 in their most recent outing. Across the five matches they have scored 11 goals and conceded 11, with their recent Nations League form pointing to a side in confident touch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the CONCACAF Nations League in September 2026, with Haiti winning 2-0. That result extended a run of dominance for Les Grenadiers in recent fixtures — they also won 1-0 in a World Cup qualifying match in November 2025, while an earlier qualifier in September 2025 finished 3-3. Across the last five meetings on record, Haiti hold the edge, with two wins to Costa Rica's none and two draws, and the series has shifted decisively toward the away side in the most recent encounters.

Standings

A Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Curacao CUW 3 3 0 0 11 4 +7 9 W W W 2 Haiti HAI 3 3 0 0 9 3 +6 9 W W W 3 Dominican Republic DOM 3 2 0 1 6 7 -1 6 L W W 4 Costa Rica CRC 3 1 0 2 6 6 0 3 W L L 5 Trinidad and Tobago T/T 3 0 0 3 3 6 -3 0 L L L 6 Nicaragua NIC 3 0 0 3 3 12 -9 0 L L L Championship Playoff Relegation

In Group 1 of League A, Haiti sit second while Costa Rica are fourth. Haiti's position places them firmly in contention at the top of the group, while Costa Rica need points to avoid slipping further adrift of the sides above them.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Costa Rica vs Haiti today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: