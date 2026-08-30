Serie A - Game Week 25 30 Aug 2026 - 15:00

Today's game between Corinthians and Santos FC will kick-off at Aug 30, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Corinthians vs Santos is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. Fanatiz offers a live stream option for international viewers, while Premiere carries the match for subscribers in Brazil.

Corinthians host Santos in a Serie A derby that carries genuine weight at both ends of the table. The Clássico Alvinegro is one of Brazilian football's most charged fixtures, and with both clubs navigating turbulent seasons, the stakes on Sunday feel particularly sharp.

Corinthians arrive at the Neo Química Arena under Fernando Diniz having won just two of their last five matches across all competitions. Back-to-back Serie A defeats to Red Bull Bragantino and Cruzeiro were sandwiched by Copa Libertadores commitments, and Diniz's side will be eager to stop the rot on home turf.

Santos, meanwhile, come into the match on the back of a bruising midweek. Cuca's side were beaten 3-0 by Palmeiras in the Copa do Brasil, a result that exposed their attacking frailty without their talisman. The Peixe sit in 14th place in Serie A, only four points above the relegation zone, making this trip to São Paulo a genuinely pressing one.

The Neymar situation continues to dominate the Santos story. The 34-year-old missed training on Friday after reporting flu symptoms, casting fresh doubt over his availability. His absence against Palmeiras was explained away as a strategic call by the club's football director, but the pattern of omissions is drawing scrutiny. Santos will be hoping their captain recovers in time.

Off the pitch, Santos received a significant boost earlier this week when a FIFA transfer embargo was lifted after Neymar's family agency cleared an outstanding debt owed to Monaco. The financial intervention steadied the club at a delicate moment, though results on the pitch remain the priority.

Young winger Robinho Jr. is another Santos name generating noise, with the Italian Football Federation reportedly making contact over the 18-year-old's international future. Brazil are also keen, and the teenager could feature in a match that serves as a showcase for his talent.

For those looking to watch the Corinthians vs Santos derby live, TV channel and live stream information is listed below.

How to watch Corinthians vs Santos FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fernando Diniz has not confirmed a probable starting XI for Corinthians, and no injuries or suspensions have been listed at this stage. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Santos head coach Cuca is also yet to name a projected lineup, though Neymar's availability is the central concern. The forward sat out training on Friday with flu symptoms, and his inclusion remains uncertain after he was also absent from the Copa do Brasil defeat to Palmeiras earlier this week. No other injuries or suspensions have been confirmed, but the squad situation will be monitored ahead of Sunday.

Form

Corinthians have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 Serie A loss to Coritiba, following an earlier 1-2 defeat to Cruzeiro in the league. The brighter moments came in the Copa Libertadores, where they beat Rosario Central 1-0 and drew 0-0 in a two-legged tie, alongside a 2-0 Serie A win at Red Bull Bragantino. Diniz's side have scored four goals and conceded three across those five games.

Santos have two wins, two draws, and one defeat in their last five. The 3-0 loss to Palmeiras in the Copa do Brasil is the most recent result, and it was a chastening evening for Cuca's side. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Mirassol in Serie A and beat Vasco da Gama 3-0 on the road. Copa Sudamericana outings against CSD Macara produced a win and a draw. Santos have scored seven goals and conceded four across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1, a Serie A fixture played at the Vila Belmiro in March 2026. That result followed another 1-1 draw in the Paulista A1 in January of the same year. Santos won the previous Serie A encounter between the clubs in October 2025, beating Corinthians 3-1 at home. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Corinthians have won two, Santos one, and two have been drawn.

Standings

In Serie A, Corinthians currently sit 10th while Santos are 14th, with the visitors needing points to ease pressure from the relegation places.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Corinthians vs Santos FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: