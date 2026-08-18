Copa Libertadores - 1/8 19 Aug 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Coquimbo Unido and Club Atletico Platense will kick-off at Aug 19, 2026, 6:00 PM.

US viewers can watch Coquimbo Unido vs Club Atletico Platense live via Fubo, ViX, or beIN SPORTS Connect. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Coquimbo Unido host Club Atletico Platense in the Copa Libertadores, with both sides returning to action just days after their first meeting ended all square.

The two clubs drew 1-1 in Buenos Aires on August 12, a result that left both with work to do in the group stage. Now the tie flips to Chile, where Hernan Caputto's side will look to make home advantage count.

Coquimbo sit top of Group B in the Copa Libertadores, a position that reflects their continental form even as their domestic results have been mixed. Three draws from their last five matches in the Primera Division tell a story of a side that has struggled to put games to bed, though their standing in this competition suggests they have found another level when the stakes are higher.

Platense arrive carrying the burden of a difficult recent run. Walter Zunino's side were beaten 4-0 by Talleres in early August, a result that exposed defensive problems that have followed them into this Copa Libertadores campaign. They sit second in Group E, meaning points on the road in Chile are not a luxury.

The first leg showed neither side is willing to give an inch. Platense held firm in Buenos Aires despite their domestic struggles, and Coquimbo will know they need to be sharper in front of goal if they are to turn group leadership into a lasting advantage.

For TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on below.

How to watch Coquimbo Unido vs Club Atletico Platense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Coquimbo Unido head coach Hernan Caputto has no confirmed injury or suspension information available ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been released at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Platense manager Walter Zunino also has no confirmed squad news listed. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup data has been provided for the visitors. Further team news is expected to follow in the build-up to the match.

Form

Coquimbo Unido have drawn three and won one of their last five matches, losing once. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Platense in the Copa Libertadores on August 12, which followed a 1-0 cup win over San Marcos on August 6. They also drew 1-1 with La Serena in the Primera Division on August 8 and lost 2-1 to Palestino on August 1. Across the five matches, Coquimbo have scored five goals and conceded five, with a pattern of tight, low-scoring games.

Platense have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Boca Juniors in the Liga Profesional on August 16, which came after the Copa Libertadores draw with Coquimbo on August 12. A 0-1 win over Independiente on August 9 was their only victory in the run, but a 4-0 defeat to Talleres on August 3 and a 2-1 loss to Instituto on July 30 underline the defensive frailties Zunino's side have yet to resolve.





Head-to-Head Record





The only recorded meeting between these two clubs in the dataset came on August 12, 2026, when Club Atletico Platense hosted Coquimbo Unido in the Copa Libertadores group stage and the match ended 1-1. This Copa Libertadores campaign appears to mark the first competitive encounters between these two sides, making the return fixture in Chile the second chapter of a rivalry still in its earliest stages.

Standings

In the Copa Libertadores, Coquimbo Unido sit first in Group B, while Club Atletico Platense are second in Group E.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coquimbo Unido vs Club Atletico Platense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: