Serie A - Game Week 10 1 Nov 2026 - 06:30 Stadio G. Sinigaglia

DAZN is showing Como-Venezia live and is the only platform broadcasting every Serie A match in 2026/27. Subscribe and stream the match via the link below.

How to watch Como vs Venezia with a VPN

Travelling abroad or trying to access your usual streaming services from another part of the world? You may run into geographical restrictions. A virtual private network (VPN) can help.



A VPN such as ExpressVPN establishes a secure, encrypted connection and lets you virtually change your location to a country where the match is being broadcast. That can help you get around geographical restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

Spanish Coverage Peacock ✅ Starting with the 2026/27 season, NBCUniversal holds the exclusive US Spanish-language rights to the league, replacing previous Spanish-language rights holders. ✅ Every single Serie A, Coppa Italia, and Supercoppa match is broadcast with dedicated Spanish commentary, streaming live on Peacock. ✅ Integrates the Italian league into NBC’s massive existing soccer portfolio, allowing bilingual viewers to watch the Premier League, Liga MX, and Serie A within the same digital ecosystem. Monthly from $7.99 Get Peacock Cabe Replacement Fubo ✅ Carries local CBS stations, CBS Sports Network, Telemundo, and Universo, giving you access to both the English and Spanish linear television broadcasts for Serie A. ✅ Offers a fully-featured 5-day free trial, allowing you to stream live weekend matches, use the DVR, and test the interface before committing to a paid subscription. ✅ Allows you to record games while you're away or asleep and stream them on your own schedule across unlimited screens on your home network. Monthly from $32.99 Get Fubo Spanish Coverage Peacock ✅ Starting with the 2026/27 season, NBCUniversal holds the exclusive US Spanish-language rights to the league, replacing previous Spanish-language rights holders. ✅ Every single Serie A, Coppa Italia, and Supercoppa match is broadcast with dedicated Spanish commentary, streaming live on Peacock. ✅ Integrates the Italian league into NBC’s massive existing soccer portfolio, allowing bilingual viewers to watch the Premier League, Liga MX, and Serie A within the same digital ecosystem. Monthly from $7.99 Get Peacock Cabe Replacement Fubo ✅ Carries local CBS stations, CBS Sports Network, Telemundo, and Universo, giving you access to both the English and Spanish linear television broadcasts for Serie A. ✅ Offers a fully-featured 5-day free trial, allowing you to stream live weekend matches, use the DVR, and test the interface before committing to a paid subscription. ✅ Allows you to record games while you're away or asleep and stream them on your own schedule across unlimited screens on your home network. Monthly from $32.99 Get Fubo Spanish Coverage Peacock ✅ Starting with the 2026/27 season, NBCUniversal holds the exclusive US Spanish-language rights to the league, replacing previous Spanish-language rights holders. ✅ Every single Serie A, Coppa Italia, and Supercoppa match is broadcast with dedicated Spanish commentary, streaming live on Peacock. ✅ Integrates the Italian league into NBC’s massive existing soccer portfolio, allowing bilingual viewers to watch the Premier League, Liga MX, and Serie A within the same digital ecosystem. Monthly from $7.99 Get Peacock

Como host Venezia at the Stadio G. Sinigaglia in Como on matchday 10 of the 2026/27 Serie A season. The two sides arrive at very different points in their seasons.

Four wins in their last five matches across Serie A and the Champions League have put Como in extraordinary form. They thrashed Manchester United 4-1 in Europe and won 1-3 away to Torino in the last round of Serie A fixtures. Cesc Fabregas has built a team capable of troubling opponents in every competition.

Venezia, meanwhile, have lost two league matches in a row, first to Genoa and then to Inter. Those defeats have tempered their ambitions. Davide Nicola's side remain bottom of the table and urgently need points.

Both teams have players missing. Como must do without several players, while Venezia's list of absentees further complicates Nicola's plans.

At home, Venezia have shown they can beat stronger teams, as their win over Napoli this season demonstrates. Away from the Penzo, they have struggled for consistency.

For Como, this is a chance to consolidate their position near the top of the table. They remain firmly in contention and want to make home advantage count in front of their supporters.

Como-Venezia is available to watch live on TV and online.

Team news

Fabregas's Como will be without Trevoh Chalobah, Assane Diao, Moise Kean, Mattia Liberali and Jesus Rodriguez. Robert Sanchez is likely to start in goal, with Yan Couto, Jacobo Ramon, Marc-Oliver Kempf and Alex Valle in defence, Caqueret, Luis Milla, Da Cunha and Perrone in midfield, and Nico Paz and Douvikas in attack.

Venezia will be without Bartol Franjic, Andrea Adorante, Marin Sverko, Pasquale Mazzocchi and Thorir Helgason. Nicola is expected to start Filip Stankovic in goal, with Halhal, Moreno, Juan Jesus and Hainaut in defence, Schingtienne, Kike Perez, Sohm and Busio in midfield, and Lauberbach and Adams up front.

Recent form

Como have won four of their last five matches across Serie A and the Champions League, scoring 13 goals and conceding 7. Their only defeat came against Feyenoord in Europe (2-3), but they responded with three straight wins, including the 4-1 victory over Manchester United. Most recently, they won 3-1 away to Torino in the league.

Venezia have won just one of their last five matches, drawing two and losing two. Their most recent victory was 1-0 at home to Napoli, but they have since lost to Genoa (1-0) and Inter (0-2). Across those five outings, they have scored 3 goals and conceded 6.

Previous meetings

The teams last met on 8 March 2025, drawing 1-1 in Serie A. Across their last five meetings in Serie A and Serie B, Venezia have won two, Como have won two and one has ended in a draw. They also drew 2-2 at the Penzo on 8 December 2024.

League table

In the 2026/27 Serie A table, Como sit fourth and remain firmly in the race near the top. Venezia are bottom on 20 points, deep in the relegation zone and desperate for points to stay up.