Major League Soccer - Game Week 31 24 Oct 2026 - 15:30 ScottsMiracle-Gro Field

Today's game between Columbus Crew and Toronto FC will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 3:30 PM.

Columbus Crew vs Toronto FC is available to watch live on Apple TV via the MLS Season Pass. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff fixture, and Leagues Cup game is included within a standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99 per month, with no separate purchase required.

Columbus Crew host Toronto FC at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus, Ohio, in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with postseason implications for both clubs.

Laurent Courtois's side sit eleventh in the Eastern Conference and need points to stay in the playoff conversation. Their recent form has been mixed, though a 2-0 win over FC Cincinnati in their last MLS outing showed the Crew are capable of stringing together results when it matters.

Toronto FC arrive in Columbus having won their last MLS match, a 2-0 victory at Red Bull New York on October 17. Robin Fraser's side sit tenth in the East and will be looking to build on that result and push further into the playoff picture.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds context. Toronto claimed a 2-1 win when the sides met in MLS play in March 2026, and recent meetings have been tight affairs with few goals to spare.

Both managers are yet to confirm their lineups, so team news will be worth monitoring as kick-off approaches.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Columbus Crew vs Toronto FC live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Toronto FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Laurent Courtois has not confirmed his Columbus Crew lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

Robin Fraser is similarly yet to name his Toronto FC lineup, with no injuries or suspensions reported for the away side at this stage. Any changes to personnel will be reflected as the match approaches.

Form

Columbus Crew have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 MLS win over FC Cincinnati, and they also beat Charlotte FC 3-1 earlier in the run. The Crew suffered defeats to St. Louis City in the US Open Cup and Orlando City in MLS, conceding five goals across those two losses.

Toronto FC have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five MLS fixtures. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win at Red Bull New York on October 17. Toronto also beat CF Montreal 2-1 during this run but lost to Nashville SC and St. Louis City, conceding five goals across those two defeats.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in an MLS fixture on March 21, 2026, with Toronto FC winning 2-1 as the home side. Across the last five head-to-head matches in MLS, the record is closely contested, with Columbus holding two wins to Toronto's two and one match ending level. Columbus claimed a dominant 4-0 victory in July 2024, though more recent meetings have been decided by a single goal.

Standings

In the Eastern Conference, Columbus Crew sit eleventh and Toronto FC are tenth. Both clubs are in the lower half of the playoff picture and will be looking to close the gap on the sides above them.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Columbus Crew vs Toronto FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: