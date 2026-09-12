Major League Soccer - Game Week 25 12 Sept 2026 - 19:30 ScottsMiracle-Gro Field

Today's game between Columbus Crew and Red Bull New York will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Columbus Crew vs Red Bull New York is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match. The game is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Columbus Crew host Red Bull New York at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with plenty at stake for both clubs as the season heads into its final stretch.

Laurent Courtois's side sit 13th in the Eastern Conference and have found consistency hard to come by. A 3-0 win over Colorado Rapids on September 5 offered a brief lift, but a 2-1 defeat to DC United in their most recent outing has kept the Crew anchored in the lower half of the table.

Red Bull New York arrive in similarly difficult form. Michael Bradley's side are 12th in the East and have taken just two points from their last five MLS outings, with defeats to Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia Union among the low points of a troubled run.

The Red Bulls did manage a goalless draw at Seattle on September 6, but that result did little to address the broader problems facing a squad that has struggled to find its best football at a critical stage of the campaign.

Both managers will be aware that the margin for error is shrinking. With the playoff picture tightening across the Eastern Conference, neither side can afford to drop further points against a direct rival.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Columbus Crew vs Red Bull New York live, including the TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Red Bull New York with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Laurent Courtois takes charge of Columbus Crew for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Michael Bradley manages Red Bull New York for the trip to Columbus. No confirmed absences, suspensions, or projected XI have been announced by the visiting club at this stage.

Form

Columbus Crew head into this match with one win and four defeats from their last five outings across MLS and the Leagues Cup. Their most recent result was a 2-1 loss to DC United on September 9, which followed a 3-0 win over Colorado Rapids on September 5. Before that, the Crew lost to New England Revolution, CF America in the Leagues Cup, and Nashville SC. Columbus have scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Red Bull New York carry a record of zero wins, two draws, and three defeats from their last five MLS fixtures. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Los Angeles FC on September 10, which extended a difficult run. The Red Bulls drew 0-0 with Seattle Sounders on September 6 and lost 1-3 to Philadelphia Union before that. New York have scored two goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on May 13, 2026, when Red Bull New York beat Columbus Crew 3-2 at home. Before that, Columbus won 3-1 when the sides met in October 2025. Across the last five recorded fixtures, each side holds two wins with one draw, and the matches have produced 13 goals in total.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Columbus Crew currently sit 13th while Red Bull New York are placed 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Columbus Crew vs Red Bull New York today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: