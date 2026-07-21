Today's game between Columbus Crew and New York City FC will kick-off at Jul 22, 2026, 7:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Columbus Crew vs New York City FC is available to watch live on Apple TV. As the exclusive streaming home of Major League Soccer, Apple TV carries every MLS match with no local or national blackouts. A standard Apple TV subscription, priced at $12.99 per month or $99.99 per year, gives you access to all regular-season games, the Leagues Cup, and MLS Cup Playoffs. MLS season ticket holders are also eligible for a complimentary Apple TV subscription through their club. The TV channel and live stream details for this fixture are listed below.

Columbus Crew host New York City FC at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus for this Major League Soccer fixture. Both Eastern Conference sides come into the match with points to chase, and there is no shortage of recent history between them to add edge to proceedings.

Laurent Courtois's Crew have shown resilience in recent weeks, picking up wins against Atlanta United and NYCFC in the US Open Cup before a friendly draw with Burnley ahead of MLS resuming after the World Cup break. They will be looking to build on that momentum on home turf.

New York City FC arrive under Pascal Jansen having endured a difficult run in league play. Back-to-back MLS defeats — including a 2-1 loss to Nashville SC — have dented their standings position, and Jansen will need a response from his squad on the road.

These two clubs have met four times in the past calendar year across multiple competitions, with results swinging sharply in both directions. NYCFC ran out 3-0 winners at home in MLS in May, but the Crew responded with a 1-0 victory over the same opponents in the US Open Cup just ten days later.

The Eastern Conference standings give this fixture added weight. NYCFC sit eighth in the East, two places and a handful of points ahead of Columbus in tenth. A win for either side would shift the picture meaningfully in a congested table.

MLS is back after its World Cup break, and this clash at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field is exactly the kind of fixture that will define where these clubs stand in the second half of the season. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs New York City FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew head coach Laurent Courtois has not had any injuries or suspensions confirmed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news becomes available.

New York City FC manager Pascal Jansen is similarly without confirmed injury or suspension news at this point, and no projected XI has been named. Further squad information will be included as it is confirmed.

Form

Columbus Crew's last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Burnley in a club friendly on July 12, which followed a 2-0 MLS win over Atlanta United in late May. The Crew also beat NYCFC 1-0 in the US Open Cup during that run, though they dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Philadelphia Union and suffered a 3-2 defeat to Red Bull New York. Across those five games, Columbus scored seven goals and conceded five.

New York City FC's last five matches brought two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-1 MLS loss to Nashville SC, and they also lost 1-0 to Columbus in the US Open Cup. NYCFC drew 1-1 with Red Bull New York, beat Charlotte FC 1-0 on the road, and recorded a 3-0 home win over Columbus in MLS. They scored six goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on May 20, 2026, when Columbus Crew beat New York City FC 1-0 in the US Open Cup at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field. That result followed a 3-0 NYCFC victory over Columbus in MLS on May 10, 2026, at Yankee Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, NYCFC have won two and Columbus have won two, with one draw, and the sides have combined for 13 goals in those matches.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, New York City FC currently sit eighth while Columbus Crew are tenth, meaning the visitors hold a slight edge in the standings heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Columbus Crew vs New York City FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: