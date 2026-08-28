Major League Soccer - Game Week 22 30 Aug 2026 - 16:30 ScottsMiracle-Gro Field

Today's game between Columbus Crew and New England Revolution will kick-off at Aug 30, 2026, 4:30 PM.

Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match. The fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Columbus Crew host New England Revolution at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference clash that arrives at a difficult moment for the home side.

Laurent Courtois's Crew have lost four straight matches across all competitions, including a 2-0 defeat to CF America in the Leagues Cup on August 27 and back-to-back MLS losses to Nashville SC and CF Montreal before that. Columbus sit 15th in the Eastern Conference and need points badly.

New England arrive in a far healthier position. Marko Mitrovic's side are fourth in the East and have shown the kind of consistency that makes them a genuine playoff contender. Their most recent MLS outing was a 1-1 draw with New York City FC on August 23, a result that maintained their standings despite not collecting all three points.

The Revs' best recent performance came in a 3-0 win away at DC United on August 19, a commanding result that demonstrated their attacking quality on the road. That win sits alongside a 2-2 draw at CF Montreal and a 3-0 loss to Houston Dynamo in a five-match stretch that reads as competitive rather than convincing.

For Columbus, this is a home game they cannot afford to treat as anything other than must-win. Four consecutive defeats have dragged them into the lower reaches of the conference table, and the gap to the playoff positions is growing. Courtois needs an immediate response from his players.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew head coach Laurent Courtois has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

New England Revolution head coach Marko Mitrovic is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been listed for the visitors. Further squad information for both sides will be added here as it becomes available.

Form

Columbus Crew have lost four and won one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to CF America in the Leagues Cup on August 27, which extended a run that includes MLS losses to Nashville SC (3-2) and CF Montreal (1-2) and a 3-1 defeat to Charlotte FC. The Crew's only positive result in this period was a 1-1 aggregate win over Club Universidad Nacional in the Leagues Cup. Columbus have scored six goals across these five outings and conceded nine, with their defensive record a clear concern.

New England Revolution have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with New York City FC on August 23, following a 3-0 win away at DC United on August 19. The Revs also drew 2-2 at CF Montreal and suffered defeats to Toronto FC (2-1) and Houston Dynamo (0-2). New England have scored seven goals across these five outings and conceded six.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on April 18, 2026, when New England Revolution hosted Columbus Crew and won 2-1. Before that, Columbus beat New England 1-2 away on August 23, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in MLS, the record is closely split, with Columbus winning three and New England winning two. The five meetings have produced 14 goals in total, including a 4-0 Columbus win on October 12, 2024, and a 5-1 Columbus victory on June 29, 2024.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, New England Revolution currently sit fourth while Columbus Crew are placed 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: