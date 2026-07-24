Today's game between Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati will kick-off at Jul 25, 2026, 7:15 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati is available to watch live on FS1 and Fox One, with the match also streaming on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, and Apple TV. FOX Deportes carries the Spanish-language broadcast. The TV channel and live stream options for this fixture are listed below.

Columbus Crew host FC Cincinnati at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that carries real stakes for both sides.

Laurent Courtois's Crew come into this game off the back of a 1-2 defeat to New York City FC on July 22, a result that will have stung on home soil. That loss follows a run that included a friendly draw with Burnley and earlier MLS wins, and Columbus will be eager to bounce back in front of their own fans.

FC Cincinnati arrive in considerably sharper form. Pat Noonan's side beat Vancouver Whitecaps 4-3 on the road just two days ago, a result that underlined their attacking threat and keeps them pushing for a place in the top half of the Eastern Conference.

Cincinnati sit fifth in the East, while Columbus find themselves down in eleventh. The gap in the standings gives this fixture a lopsided look on paper, but Ohio derbies rarely follow the script.

Noonan's team have been free-scoring in recent weeks, putting six past Orlando City in May and following that up with a 3-1 friendly win over Burnley. The question is whether that attacking output can be sustained against a Crew side that will be motivated by the pressure of their own poor league position.

For Courtois, a home win is close to a necessity. Columbus cannot afford to keep dropping points if they want to climb back into contention in the second half of the season.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew head coach Laurent Courtois has not confirmed a projected XI ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

FC Cincinnati manager Pat Noonan is similarly without a confirmed lineup at this stage, with no injury or suspension data listed for the away team. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

Columbus Crew have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 MLS loss to New York City FC on July 22. Earlier in the run, the Crew drew 1-1 with Burnley in a friendly on July 12 and beat Atlanta United 2-0 in MLS in late May. They also won 1-0 against NYCFC in the US Open Cup and drew 1-1 with Philadelphia Union. Columbus scored six goals and conceded five across those five matches.

FC Cincinnati have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five. Their most recent outing was a 4-3 MLS win at Vancouver Whitecaps on July 22, which followed a 3-1 friendly victory over Burnley on July 10. In league play, Cincinnati beat Orlando City 6-2 in late May, drew 3-3 with San Diego FC, and lost 3-5 to Inter Miami. The away side scored 19 goals across these five matches and conceded 14, making them one of the more open teams in the league.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on November 8, 2025, when FC Cincinnati beat Columbus Crew 2-1 in an MLS fixture at TQL Stadium. That result came just six days after Columbus had thrashed Cincinnati 4-0 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on November 2. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, all played in MLS, FC Cincinnati have won two, Columbus have won two, and one match ended in a draw. The sides have combined for 12 goals across those five fixtures.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, FC Cincinnati sit fifth while Columbus Crew are eleventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: