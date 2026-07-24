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Major League Soccer
team-logoColumbus Crew
ScottsMiracle-Gro Field
team-logoFC Cincinnati
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Watch Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati Major League Soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati
Columbus Crew
FC Cincinnati
Major League Soccer

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 17
ScottsMiracle-Gro Field

Today's game between Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati will kick-off at Jul 25, 2026, 7:15 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati is available to watch live on FS1 and Fox One, with the match also streaming on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, and Apple TV. FOX Deportes carries the Spanish-language broadcast. The TV channel and live stream options for this fixture are listed below.

FS1

FS1

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Fubo

Fubo

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FOX Deportes

FOX Deportes

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DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

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Sling TV

Sling TV

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Apple TV

Apple TV

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Fox One

Fox One

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Columbus Crew host FC Cincinnati at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that carries real stakes for both sides.

Laurent Courtois's Crew come into this game off the back of a 1-2 defeat to New York City FC on July 22, a result that will have stung on home soil. That loss follows a run that included a friendly draw with Burnley and earlier MLS wins, and Columbus will be eager to bounce back in front of their own fans.

FC Cincinnati arrive in considerably sharper form. Pat Noonan's side beat Vancouver Whitecaps 4-3 on the road just two days ago, a result that underlined their attacking threat and keeps them pushing for a place in the top half of the Eastern Conference.

Cincinnati sit fifth in the East, while Columbus find themselves down in eleventh. The gap in the standings gives this fixture a lopsided look on paper, but Ohio derbies rarely follow the script.

Noonan's team have been free-scoring in recent weeks, putting six past Orlando City in May and following that up with a 3-1 friendly win over Burnley. The question is whether that attacking output can be sustained against a Crew side that will be motivated by the pressure of their own poor league position.

For Courtois, a home win is close to a necessity. Columbus cannot afford to keep dropping points if they want to climb back into contention in the second half of the season.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati Probable lineups

Columbus Crew crest
Columbus Crew
COL
Formation
FC Cincinnati crest
FC Cincinnati
CIN
FC Cincinnati crest
FC Cincinnati
CIN

Manager

  • L. Courtois

Columbus Crew head coach Laurent Courtois has not confirmed a projected XI ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

FC Cincinnati manager Pat Noonan is similarly without a confirmed lineup at this stage, with no injury or suspension data listed for the away team. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

COL

COL - Form

PHI
D1-1
NYC
W1-0
ATL
W2-0
BUR
D1-1
NYC
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5
CIN

CIN - Form

MIA
L3-5
SDI
D3-3
ORL
W6-2
BUR
W3-1
VAN
W4-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
19/14
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Columbus Crew have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 MLS loss to New York City FC on July 22. Earlier in the run, the Crew drew 1-1 with Burnley in a friendly on July 12 and beat Atlanta United 2-0 in MLS in late May. They also won 1-0 against NYCFC in the US Open Cup and drew 1-1 with Philadelphia Union. Columbus scored six goals and conceded five across those five matches.

FC Cincinnati have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five. Their most recent outing was a 4-3 MLS win at Vancouver Whitecaps on July 22, which followed a 3-1 friendly victory over Burnley on July 10. In league play, Cincinnati beat Orlando City 6-2 in late May, drew 3-3 with San Diego FC, and lost 3-5 to Inter Miami. The away side scored 19 goals across these five matches and conceded 14, making them one of the more open teams in the league.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on November 8, 2025, when FC Cincinnati beat Columbus Crew 2-1 in an MLS fixture at TQL Stadium. That result came just six days after Columbus had thrashed Cincinnati 4-0 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on November 2. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, all played in MLS, FC Cincinnati have won two, Columbus have won two, and one match ended in a draw. The sides have combined for 12 goals across those five fixtures.

Standings

Eastern

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
1612313311+2239
W
W
W
W
W
2
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
1610424230+1234
W
W
W
W
W
3
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
158252919+1026
L
W
W
W
L
4
New England RevolutionNew England RevolutionNER
158252218+426
D
L
W
L
W
5
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
166554040023
W
W
D
L
D
6
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
166462722+522
W
L
D
W
W
7
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
166462625+122
D
W
W
L
D
8
Red Bull New YorkRed Bull New YorkRNY
166462635-922
L
W
D
W
W
9
DC UnitedDC UnitedDCU
164752226-419
D
D
D
L
D
10
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
165292744-1717
W
L
D
W
L
11
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
164482225-316
L
W
D
L
L
12
Toronto FCToronto FCTFC
163762229-716
D
D
L
L
L
13
CF MontrealCF MontrealMTL
164392232-1015
L
D
D
L
D
14
Atlanta UnitedAtlanta UnitedATL
1633101626-1012
D
L
L
D
L
15
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
1624102131-1010
W
L
D
L
L
Championship Eastern Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

In the MLS Eastern Conference, FC Cincinnati sit fifth while Columbus Crew are eleventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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