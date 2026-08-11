Leagues Cup - Game Week 3 11 Aug 2026 - 19:30

Today's game between Columbus Crew and Club Universidad Nacional will kick-off at Aug 11, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Columbus Crew vs Club Universidad Nacional is available to stream live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Columbus Crew host Club Universidad Nacional, better known as Pumas, in the Leagues Cup 2026, with the MLS side looking to wrap up the group stage on a strong note after back-to-back wins in the competition.

Laurent Courtois's side have been in sharp form in this tournament. A 3-1 win over Atlas and a 2-1 victory over Pachuca have the Crew sitting fifth in the Leagues Cup standings, and they will be eager to close out the group phase with another positive result at home.

The Crew's continental momentum has come despite a transitional period in their squad. Wingback Max Arfsten completed a move to English Championship club Middlesbrough in a deal worth up to $7.5 million, leaving Courtois to reorganise his defensive options on the flank.

Pumas arrive in Columbus having endured a punishing group stage. Esteban Solari's side lost 3-0 to Charlotte FC in their opener and then fell 2-0 to FC Cincinnati, results that have left them deep in the standings at 34th. Their Leagues Cup campaign has been a sharp contrast to their Liga MX form, where a 5-1 thrashing of FC Juarez showed what this squad is capable of when firing.

The Mexican club have conceded freely in this competition and will need a significant improvement defensively if they are to make any impression against a Crew side that has found real rhythm in recent weeks.

For everything you need to know about how and where to watch Columbus Crew vs Club Universidad Nacional live, read on.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Club Universidad Nacional with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew head coach Laurent Courtois has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. No projected XI is available at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Pumas head coach Esteban Solari similarly has no confirmed squad news available, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected lineup provided. Further team news for both sides will be reflected here as information becomes available.

Form

Columbus Crew have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Pachuca in the Leagues Cup on August 7, which followed a 3-1 victory over Atlas in the same competition on August 4. A 2-2 draw with Inter Miami in MLS and a 2-1 win over FC Cincinnati also feature in that run, with their only defeat a 2-1 loss to New York City FC. The Crew have scored 10 goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Pumas have won two and lost three of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to FC Cincinnati in the Leagues Cup on August 8, which followed a 3-0 loss to Charlotte FC on August 5. In Liga MX, they beat FC Juarez 5-1 on August 1 and Toluca 2-1 in late July, though a 3-0 defeat to Pachuca in July also features in that run. Solari's side have conceded nine goals across those five matches, a record that points to real defensive vulnerability in this competition.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Columbus Crew and Club Universidad Nacional is available for the last five meetings. This Leagues Cup fixture represents a rare cross-confederation encounter between the two clubs, with no recorded competitive history to draw from.

Standings

In the Leagues Cup 2026 standings, Columbus Crew currently sit fifth while Club Universidad Nacional are placed 34th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Columbus Crew vs Club Universidad Nacional today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: