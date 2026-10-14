Major League Soccer - Game Week 29 14 Oct 2026 - 19:30 ScottsMiracle-Gro Field

Today's game between Columbus Crew and Charlotte FC will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Columbus Crew vs Charlotte FC is available to watch live on Apple TV via the MLS Season Pass. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Columbus Crew host Charlotte FC at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with real implications for both clubs as the campaign reaches its final stretch.

Laurent Courtois's side come into this match in difficult form. A 3-2 defeat to Orlando City in their most recent outing has applied pressure on a Crew team that had shown promise earlier in the run with wins over Inter Miami CF and CF Montreal.

Charlotte FC arrive in Ohio with momentum behind them. Dean Smith's side beat FC Dallas 3-2 last time out and have won three of their last five MLS matches, making them one of the more confident visiting sides Columbus will face at home this season.

The standings add further weight to the occasion. Charlotte sit fifth in the Eastern Conference and are pushing to hold their playoff position, while Columbus find themselves thirteenth and in need of points to stay in contention.

These two clubs have met regularly in recent seasons, with Charlotte holding the upper hand in the most recent encounters. That history will not be lost on either dressing room.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Columbus Crew vs Charlotte FC live.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Charlotte FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Laurent Courtois has not confirmed his projected XI ahead of the match, and Columbus Crew have no injury or suspension news listed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Dean Smith is similarly yet to name his lineup for Charlotte FC, with no injuries or suspensions reported for the visiting side. Further team news will follow as the fixture approaches.

Form

Columbus Crew have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one result pending in the dataset. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Orlando City, and they also lost 0-1 to Red Bull New York earlier in the run. Wins over Inter Miami CF and CF Montreal, including a 0-2 away victory, show the team is capable of results on the road.

Charlotte FC head into this fixture in strong form, winning three of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over FC Dallas, and they also beat DC United and CF Montreal during this run. Their only defeat came against Chicago Fire FC, a 0-1 loss at home. Charlotte have scored nine goals and conceded eight across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in an MLS fixture on August 15, 2026, with Charlotte FC winning 3-1 as the home side against Columbus Crew. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Charlotte hold the advantage with three wins to Columbus's one, and one draw recorded. The fixture has been consistently high-scoring, with goals in every match and Charlotte winning 3-2 at home in May 2025 and Columbus winning 4-2 at home in May 2025 as well.

Standings

Charlotte FC sit fifth in the Eastern Conference, placing them inside the playoff positions with little margin for error. Columbus Crew are thirteenth in the East, meaning they must pick up points quickly if they are to stay in the race for a postseason place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Columbus Crew vs Charlotte FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: