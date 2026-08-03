Leagues Cup - Game Week 1 4 Aug 2026 - 19:45

Today's game between Columbus Crew and Atlas will kick-off at Aug 4, 2026, 7:45 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Columbus Crew vs Atlas will be broadcast live on Apple TV. You can stream the match through the Apple TV app or platform.

Columbus Crew and Atlas meet in the Leagues Cup, with the MLS side hosting the Liga MX outfit in what promises to be a competitive cross-league fixture.

The Crew arrive in this competition having drawn their most recent MLS outing 2-2 against Inter Miami, a match that saw Lionel Messi come off the bench in the second half. Laurent Courtois's side have been inconsistent across their last five outings but will look to the Leagues Cup as a chance to reset and build momentum.

Atlas, meanwhile, come in under Hernan Crespo sitting second in the Leagues Cup standings. The Guadalajara club lost 2-0 to Monterrey in their last Liga MX match but had won two consecutive games before that defeat, including a 2-3 victory away at Leon.

The Crew will also be adjusting to life without wingback Max Arfsten, who is finalizing a move to English Championship side Middlesbrough worth up to $7.5 million. His departure leaves a gap on the flank that Courtois will need to address.

Atlas carry genuine quality into this tie. Crespo's side have shown they can score away from home and will not make easy opponents for an MLS team still finding its best form.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Columbus Crew vs Atlas, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Atlas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew head coach Laurent Courtois has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. The club is also navigating the impending departure of wingback Max Arfsten, who is finalizing a transfer to Middlesbrough. Updates to the squad will be added closer to kick-off.

Atlas manager Hernan Crespo similarly has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage. No probable lineup has been provided for the visitors either. Further team news will be reflected here as it becomes available.

Form

Columbus Crew have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Inter Miami on August 2, and they beat FC Cincinnati 2-1 before that. The Crew's only defeat in this run came against New York City FC, who won 2-1. They scored seven goals and conceded six across the five games, with their sole clean sheet coming in a 2-0 win over Atlanta United.

Atlas have won two, lost three, and drawn none of their last five Liga MX outings. Their most recent match ended in a 0-2 defeat to Monterrey on August 2. Before that loss, they strung together back-to-back wins, including a 2-3 away victory at Leon. The two defeats to Cruz Azul earlier in the calendar year, however, show a side that can struggle for consistency against top opposition.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Columbus Crew and Atlas is available for the last five meetings. This Leagues Cup fixture may represent a rare or first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Leagues Cup standings, Atlas sit second while Columbus Crew are placed tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Columbus Crew vs Atlas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: