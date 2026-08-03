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Leagues Cup
team-logoColumbus Crew
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Watch Columbus Crew vs Atlas Leagues Cup game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Columbus Crew vs Atlas
Columbus Crew
Atlas
Leagues Cup

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Columbus Crew and Atlas, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Leagues Cup - Game Week 1

Today's game between Columbus Crew and Atlas will kick-off at Aug 4, 2026, 7:45 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Columbus Crew vs Atlas will be broadcast live on Apple TV. You can stream the match through the Apple TV app or platform.

Apple TV

Apple TV

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Columbus Crew and Atlas meet in the Leagues Cup, with the MLS side hosting the Liga MX outfit in what promises to be a competitive cross-league fixture.

The Crew arrive in this competition having drawn their most recent MLS outing 2-2 against Inter Miami, a match that saw Lionel Messi come off the bench in the second half. Laurent Courtois's side have been inconsistent across their last five outings but will look to the Leagues Cup as a chance to reset and build momentum.

Atlas, meanwhile, come in under Hernan Crespo sitting second in the Leagues Cup standings. The Guadalajara club lost 2-0 to Monterrey in their last Liga MX match but had won two consecutive games before that defeat, including a 2-3 victory away at Leon.

The Crew will also be adjusting to life without wingback Max Arfsten, who is finalizing a move to English Championship side Middlesbrough worth up to $7.5 million. His departure leaves a gap on the flank that Courtois will need to address.

Atlas carry genuine quality into this tie. Crespo's side have shown they can score away from home and will not make easy opponents for an MLS team still finding its best form.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Columbus Crew vs Atlas, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Atlas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew vs Atlas Probable lineups

Columbus Crew crest
Columbus Crew
COL
Formation
Atlas crest
Atlas
ATL
Atlas crest
Atlas
ATL

Manager

  • L. Courtois

Columbus Crew head coach Laurent Courtois has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. The club is also navigating the impending departure of wingback Max Arfsten, who is finalizing a transfer to Middlesbrough. Updates to the squad will be added closer to kick-off.

Atlas manager Hernan Crespo similarly has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage. No probable lineup has been provided for the visitors either. Further team news will be reflected here as it becomes available.

Form

COL

COL - Form

ATL
W2-0
BUR
D1-1
NYC
L1-2
CIN
W2-1
MIA
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ATL

ATL - Form

CRU
L2-3
CRU
L1-0
LEO
W2-3
SAN
W0-1
MON
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Columbus Crew have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Inter Miami on August 2, and they beat FC Cincinnati 2-1 before that. The Crew's only defeat in this run came against New York City FC, who won 2-1. They scored seven goals and conceded six across the five games, with their sole clean sheet coming in a 2-0 win over Atlanta United.

Atlas have won two, lost three, and drawn none of their last five Liga MX outings. Their most recent match ended in a 0-2 defeat to Monterrey on August 2. Before that loss, they strung together back-to-back wins, including a 2-3 away victory at Leon. The two defeats to Cruz Azul earlier in the calendar year, however, show a side that can struggle for consistency against top opposition.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Columbus Crew and Atlas is available for the last five meetings. This Leagues Cup fixture may represent a rare or first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AtlanteAtlanteATL
00000000
2
AtlasAtlasATL
00000000
3
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
00000000
4
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
00000000
5
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
00000000
6
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
00000000
7
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
00000000
8
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
00000000
9
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
00000000
10
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
00000000
11
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
00000000
12
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
00000000
13
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
00000000
14
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
00000000
15
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
00000000
16
LeonLeonLEO
00000000
17
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
00000000
18
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
00000000
19
MonterreyMonterreyMON
00000000
20
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
00000000
21
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
00000000
22
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
00000000
23
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
00000000
24
PachucaPachucaPAC
00000000
25
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
00000000
26
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
00000000
27
PueblaPueblaPUE
00000000
28
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
00000000
29
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
00000000
30
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
00000000
31
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
00000000
32
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
00000000
33
TigresTigresTIG
00000000
34
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
00000000
35
TolucaTolucaTOL
00000000
36
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
00000000
Qualification to next stage

In the Leagues Cup standings, Atlas sit second while Columbus Crew are placed tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Columbus Crew vs Atlas today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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