Major League Soccer - Game Week 31 24 Oct 2026 - 21:30 Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Today's game between Colorado Rapids and Vancouver Whitecaps will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 9:30 PM.

Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps is available to watch live on Apple TV. All MLS matches, including this Western Conference fixture, are streamed exclusively through a standard Apple TV subscription with no blackout restrictions.

Colorado Rapids host Vancouver Whitecaps at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City in a Western Conference Major League Soccer fixture that carries very different weight for each club.

Matt Wells's Rapids arrive at this match sitting ninth in the West, a position that leaves them with work to do if they want to secure a playoff berth. Their recent run has been defined by draws rather than victories, and they have not found a way to string wins together when it matters most.

Vancouver are in a different situation entirely. Jesper Soerensen's side lead the Western Conference and arrive in Colorado as the team everyone else is chasing. Protecting that position on the road is the challenge.

The Whitecaps have not been at their sharpest in recent weeks. A run of draws has taken the edge off their momentum, and a side with genuine ambitions at the top of the table will want to rediscover a winning habit before the playoffs arrive.

For the Rapids, this is a chance to beat the conference leaders on home soil and close the gap on the teams above them. A win here would do more than improve their points tally — it would send a signal about their intentions.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Matt Wells has not confirmed a starting lineup for Colorado Rapids ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Jesper Soerensen's Vancouver Whitecaps are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage, with no injury or suspension details reported for the travelling squad. Further information on both sides will be provided as it is released.

Form

Colorado Rapids have recorded one win, four draws, and no losses across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Portland Timbers, and they also drew 2-2 with Minnesota United before that. The Rapids have shown resilience without being able to convert it into victories, with their only win in the run coming against LA Galaxy. Across the five matches, Colorado conceded in each of the games that ended level, pointing to a side that has struggled to keep clean sheets.

Vancouver Whitecaps have recorded one win, three draws, and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win away at Austin FC, following a 0-0 draw with St. Louis City. The Whitecaps' only defeat in the run came against Chicago Fire FC, a 3-1 loss that interrupted an otherwise steady sequence. Vancouver scored eight goals and conceded six across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when Vancouver Whitecaps beat Colorado Rapids 3-1 at home in an MLS fixture. The series across the last five head-to-head matches has been dominated by Vancouver, who hold three wins to Colorado's two, with the Rapids' victories both coming on home soil. Colorado will need to draw on that home advantage if they are to reverse a recent trend that has favoured the Whitecaps.

Standings

In the Western Conference, Vancouver Whitecaps sit first while Colorado Rapids are placed ninth — a gap that frames this as a meeting between a side fighting to stay in the playoff picture and one looking to cement its place at the top of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: