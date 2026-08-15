Major League Soccer - Game Week 19 15 Aug 2026 - 21:30 Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Today's game between Colorado Rapids and Sporting Kansas City will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 9:30 PM.

Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City is available to stream live on Apple TV. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Colorado Rapids host Sporting Kansas City at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City in a Western Conference MLS fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

The Rapids arrive at this game on the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Austin FC, a result that steadied the ship after a difficult run. Matt Wells's side have shown they can grind out results, but questions remain about their ability to produce consistent attacking football over a full stretch.

Colorado's preparations have been complicated by the departure of teenager Lucas Herrington, who completed a club-record move to Premier League side Hull City earlier this week. The 18-year-old centre-back, who featured for Australia at the 2026 World Cup, leaves a notable gap in the Rapids' defensive options.

Sporting Kansas City come into this fixture in poor form. Raphael Wicky's side were beaten 2-0 by Houston Dynamo in their last outing and have now lost four of their past five MLS matches. A heavy 4-0 defeat to Los Angeles FC last month underlined the scale of the challenge Wicky faces in turning results around.

Sitting 15th in the Western Conference, Sporting KC desperately need points to drag themselves clear of danger. A trip to Colorado, where the Rapids have been competitive at home, makes this a difficult assignment.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS clash live, read on.

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Colorado Rapids are managed by Matt Wells, though no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup have been provided ahead of this fixture. The notable development in their camp is the sale of centre-back Lucas Herrington to Hull City, which may affect defensive selection. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Sporting Kansas City are managed by Raphael Wicky. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed at this stage, and no probable lineup is available. Updates will follow as they emerge.

Form

Colorado Rapids have recorded two wins, two losses, and no draws across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory over Austin FC on August 2. They also beat San Diego FC 1-0 in their previous home league game and defeated San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 in the US Open Cup. The two defeats came against St. Louis City, who won 1-0, and FC Dallas, who edged them 2-1. Across the five matches, Colorado scored five goals and conceded three.

Sporting Kansas City have won just one of their last five matches, with four defeats. Their sole win in that run came against Minnesota United, a 2-1 result on July 23. Since then, they lost 3-2 to St. Louis City, were beaten 4-0 by Los Angeles FC, and fell 2-0 to Houston Dynamo on August 2. Sporting KC scored nine goals in these five games but conceded eleven, a record that reflects their defensive vulnerabilities.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on March 22, 2026, when Colorado Rapids won 4-1 away at Sporting Kansas City in an MLS regular-season fixture. Before that, Sporting KC beat the Rapids 4-2 at home in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Colorado Rapids hold a three-win advantage, with Sporting Kansas City winning twice. The five matches have produced a combined 20 goals.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Colorado Rapids currently sit 11th while Sporting Kansas City are 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: