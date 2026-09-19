Major League Soccer - Game Week 26 19 Sept 2026 - 21:30 Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Today's game between Colorado Rapids and Seattle Sounders FC will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 9:30 PM.

Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders FC is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture. The match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no extra cost, with no blackouts. The live stream option is listed below.

Colorado Rapids host Seattle Sounders FC at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with real implications for both clubs in the Western Conference standings.

Matt Wells's side sit seventh in the West and have been among the more consistent teams in the conference over recent weeks. A win here would strengthen their grip on a playoff place as the regular season enters its final stretch.

Seattle arrive in Colorado in difficult form. Brian Schmetzer's side have not won in their last five MLS outings, collecting four draws and a defeat across that run. A positive result on the road would go some way toward arresting that slide.

The Sounders sit 14th in the Western Conference, meaning the gap between these two sides in the table reflects just how differently their seasons have unfolded. For Seattle, three points in Commerce City would be a significant step toward closing that gap.

For the Rapids, home form and consistency will be the priority. Wells will want his side to take advantage of their position and extend their lead over the teams below the playoff line.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders FC, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Matt Wells has not confirmed a projected XI or released injury and suspension information ahead of this fixture for Colorado Rapids. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Brian Schmetzer has similarly not released confirmed team news for Seattle Sounders FC. No injuries, suspensions, or lineup details have been confirmed for the away side at this stage.

Form

Colorado Rapids head into this match with two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent MLS result was a 1-0 home win over CF Montreal on September 13, which followed a 1-1 draw with Austin FC. The Rapids also beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 during this run, though defeats to Columbus Crew and San Diego FC, both by a 3-0 scoreline, show there is still work to do for Wells's side.

Seattle Sounders FC arrive without a win in their last five MLS outings, recording four draws and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at LA Galaxy on September 13, and they have also drawn 0-0 with Red Bull New York and 2-2 with Chicago Fire FC in that stretch. A 1-2 defeat to Austin FC is the only loss in the run, but the absence of victories tells its own story.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when Seattle Sounders FC beat Colorado Rapids 2-0 at home in MLS. The series across the last five fixtures is closely contested, with Seattle holding a narrow edge. Recent meetings have produced several draws, including a 3-3 thriller at Lumen Field in July 2025 and a 1-1 draw in Colorado in April 2025, underlining how competitive this fixture tends to be.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Colorado Rapids sit seventh, firmly inside the playoff places, while Seattle Sounders FC are placed 14th, outside the postseason picture. The gap between the two sides gives this fixture added edge, with the Rapids looking to consolidate and the Sounders needing points to move back into contention.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: