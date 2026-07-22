Major League Soccer - Game Week 16 Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Today's game between Colorado Rapids and San Diego FC will kick-off at Jul 22, 2026, 9:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Colorado Rapids vs San Diego FC is available to watch live on Apple TV. The match is part of MLS's exclusive streaming arrangement with Apple, which means every regular-season fixture, Leagues Cup game, and playoff match is streamed through the Apple TV app. A standard Apple TV subscription gives you full access across smart TVs, gaming consoles, and mobile devices.

Colorado Rapids host San Diego FC at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City in a Western Conference clash in Major League Soccer.

Matt Wells's side sit 13th in the Western Conference standings and head into this match off the back of a 1-2 defeat to FC Dallas in their most recent MLS outing. The Rapids have struggled for consistency in the league, though a US Open Cup win over San Jose Earthquakes showed they can still produce results when it matters.

San Diego FC arrive in Colorado in 12th place in the West, just one position above their hosts. Mikey Varas's team were beaten 2-4 by Vancouver Whitecaps last time out in MLS, a result that will have stung after a dominant 5-0 win over Austin FC just weeks earlier.

Both clubs are locked in a tight battle to move up the Western Conference table, with little separating them on paper. A win for either side would provide a meaningful boost to their playoff ambitions at this stage of the season.

These two teams have met twice before in MLS, with San Diego FC winning the most recent encounter. The head-to-head record adds an extra layer of interest to proceedings at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Colorado Rapids vs San Diego FC, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs San Diego FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Colorado Rapids are managed by Matt Wells, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. The club has not released a probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

San Diego FC head coach Mikey Varas also has no confirmed team news listed at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the visitors, and a projected XI has not been confirmed. Updates will be added as information becomes available.

Form

Colorado Rapids have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 MLS loss to FC Dallas, and they also fell to Real Salt Lake 2-1 and St. Louis City 1-0 in the league. The bright spots came in a 1-0 win at Minnesota United and a 2-0 US Open Cup victory over San Jose Earthquakes. The Rapids have scored four goals and conceded six across those five outings.

San Diego FC's recent form shows one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five MLS games. Their standout result was a 5-0 thrashing of Austin FC, though they have drawn three times, including a 3-3 stalemate with FC Cincinnati and a 1-1 draw at Seattle Sounders. The 2-4 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps in their last outing was their only loss in the run. San Diego have scored 13 goals in five matches but have also conceded ten.

Head-to-Head Record

CLR Last 2 matches SDI 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win San Diego FC 2 - 0 Colorado Rapids

Colorado Rapids 3 - 2 San Diego FC 3 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on May 15, 2025, when San Diego FC beat Colorado Rapids 2-0 at home in MLS. Prior to that, Colorado Rapids won 3-2 at home against San Diego FC on April 13, 2025, also in MLS. Across the two meetings on record, each side has won once, with San Diego FC scoring two goals and Colorado Rapids scoring five.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Colorado Rapids currently sit 13th while San Diego FC are one place above them in 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Colorado Rapids vs San Diego FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: