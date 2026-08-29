Major League Soccer - Game Week 22 29 Aug 2026 - 21:30 Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Today's game between Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 9:30 PM.

Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake is available to watch live on Apple TV. As the exclusive streaming home of Major League Soccer, every regular-season match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription. The live stream option is listed below.

Colorado Rapids host Real Salt Lake at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that carries real weight for both clubs in the playoff race.

Matt Wells's Rapids head into this one with some momentum, even if their most recent result was a 3-0 defeat to San Diego FC on August 23. Before that, Colorado had put together a three-game winning run, beating Los Angeles FC 1-0, Sporting Kansas City 2-0, and Austin FC 1-0 in successive outings. They sit seventh in the Western Conference standings.

Real Salt Lake arrive in a more troubled state. Pablo Mastroeni's side have lost three of their last four matches across MLS and the Leagues Cup, including a 3-0 defeat to Leon in their most recent outing on August 26. Two straight MLS losses — 3-4 to FC Dallas and 2-1 at Orlando City — preceded that Leagues Cup exit, and RSL sit eighth in the West, one place and a slim margin behind the hosts.

For Colorado, this is a chance to reassert themselves after the San Diego setback. Wells will want a reaction at home, where a win would strengthen their grip on a playoff position.

Mastroeni faces the harder task of steadying a side that has shipped goals freely in recent weeks. RSL scored ten times across their last five matches but conceded nine, a balance that does not favour a team trying to turn form around on the road.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Matt Wells takes charge of Colorado Rapids for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Pablo Mastroeni manages Real Salt Lake. No confirmed absences, suspensions, or projected XI have been announced by the club at this stage. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Form

Colorado Rapids carry a W-W-W-L-L record from their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 3-0 defeat to San Diego FC on August 23, which ended a three-game winning run. Before that loss, the Rapids beat Los Angeles FC 1-0, Sporting Kansas City 2-0, and Austin FC 1-0. Their other defeat in the run came against St. Louis City, who won 1-0. Colorado scored five goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Real Salt Lake have one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches across MLS and the Leagues Cup. Their most recent result was a 3-0 loss to Leon in the Leagues Cup on August 26. Before that, RSL lost 2-1 to Orlando City and 3-4 to FC Dallas in back-to-back MLS outings. A 1-1 draw with Minnesota United and a 3-0 Leagues Cup win over FC Juarez round out the five-game run. RSL have scored five goals and conceded ten across those fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on May 17, 2026, when Real Salt Lake hosted Colorado Rapids in MLS and won 2-1. Before that, RSL beat Colorado 1-0 at home on October 5, 2025. The Rapids' most recent win in the series came on May 18, 2025, when they beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Across the last five meetings in the dataset, Real Salt Lake hold three wins to Colorado's two.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Colorado Rapids sit seventh while Real Salt Lake are placed eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: