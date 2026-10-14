Major League Soccer - Game Week 29 14 Oct 2026 - 21:30 Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Today's game between Colorado Rapids and Minnesota United will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 9:30 PM.

Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United will be broadcast live on Apple TV. The match is part of the full MLS regular-season package, which is included in a standard Apple TV subscription at no extra cost, covering every regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture with no blackout restrictions.

Colorado Rapids host Minnesota United at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City in a Western Conference fixture that carries different weight for each side.

Matt Wells' Rapids sit eighth in the West, still within reach of the playoff places but with little margin for dropped points as the season enters its final weeks. Their recent form has been patchy, though a draw against San Jose Earthquakes on October 11 showed they can still take something from difficult games.

Minnesota United arrive in worse shape. Cameron Knowles' side are fourteenth in the Western Conference and have lost four of their last five league matches, conceding freely and struggling to find any defensive stability on the road.

The Loons drew 2-2 with Houston Dynamo FC on October 11, a result that at least stopped the bleeding, but the underlying numbers paint a difficult picture for a side that needs wins, not points salvaged late.

For Colorado, this is a game they will expect to win at home. For Minnesota, it is a chance to build on that draw and show they can compete away from Allianz Field.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS match live.

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Matt Wells has not confirmed a probable lineup for the Rapids ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been made available. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Cameron Knowles' Minnesota United side is similarly without a confirmed lineup at this stage, with no injury or suspension news provided. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Colorado Rapids have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with San Jose Earthquakes on October 11, following a 3-2 defeat to LA Galaxy in late September. The Rapids also drew 3-3 with Seattle Sounders FC and beat CF Montreal 1-0 in that run, giving them a mixed but not alarming picture heading into this fixture.

Minnesota United have struggled badly for consistency, winning none of their last five matches and losing four. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Houston Dynamo FC on October 11, but before that they suffered three straight defeats, including a 3-1 loss to Seattle Sounders FC and a 3-2 defeat to LA Galaxy. The Loons have conceded in every match across this run, and their defensive record on the road gives Colorado genuine reason for confidence.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Colorado Rapids won 1-0 at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Across the last five encounters, the head-to-head record is evenly balanced, with Colorado holding a slight edge. The series has featured a range of scorelines, including a 3-3 draw in May 2024 and a 3-0 Minnesota win in September of that year, suggesting both sides are capable of producing goals when they meet.

Standings

In the Western Conference, Colorado Rapids sit eighth while Minnesota United are fourteenth, a gap that reflects the contrasting pressures each side faces as the regular season approaches its conclusion.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: