Major League Soccer - Game Week 20 19 Aug 2026 - 21:30 Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Today's game between Colorado Rapids and Los Angeles FC will kick-off at Aug 19, 2026, 9:30 PM.

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC is available to watch live on Apple TV. As the exclusive streaming home of Major League Soccer in 2026, every regular-season match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no extra cost. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Colorado Rapids host Los Angeles FC at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture with genuine implications for both clubs' playoff ambitions.

The Rapids head into this game in decent form. Matt Wells's side have won two of their last three MLS matches, including a 2-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City on August 16, and they will be looking to make home advantage count against one of the conference's top sides.

Colorado's preparations have been shaped, in part, by the departure of teenage centre-back Lucas Herrington, who completed a club-record move to Premier League side Hull City earlier this month. The 18-year-old, who represented Australia at the 2026 World Cup, leaves a notable gap in Wells's defensive options.

Los Angeles FC arrive sitting third in the Western Conference and carrying momentum from a productive Leagues Cup campaign. Marc Dos Santos's side won three matches in that tournament — against CD Guadalajara, Toluca, and Queretaro FC — before returning to league action. Their most recent MLS result, however, was a 0-1 defeat to San Diego FC on August 16, a result that will have sharpened focus ahead of this trip north.

Dos Santos has also moved to strengthen his squad. LAFC completed the permanent signing of German forward Armindo Sieb from Bayern Munich on a long-term deal, adding attacking depth to a group that has been one of the conference's most consistent performers.

With the Rapids eighth in the Western Conference and LAFC third, the gap between these two sides in the standings makes this a fixture Colorado need to win. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this game live.

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Colorado Rapids are managed by Matt Wells. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released. The most significant development in the Rapids camp is the sale of centre-back Lucas Herrington to Hull City, which could affect defensive selection. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Los Angeles FC are managed by Marc Dos Santos. No confirmed absences or suspensions are on record for the visitors at this stage, and no projected XI has been announced. This section will be updated as team news emerges ahead of the match.

Form

Colorado Rapids carry a W-W-L-W-L record from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Sporting Kansas City on August 16, following a 1-0 victory over Austin FC on August 2. The Rapids also beat San Diego FC 1-0 earlier in the run. Their two defeats came against St. Louis City, who won 1-0, and FC Dallas, who edged them 2-1. Colorado have scored five goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.

Los Angeles FC's last five matches span MLS and the Leagues Cup. Their most recent result was a 0-1 defeat to San Diego FC on August 16 in MLS. Before that, LAFC won three consecutive Leagues Cup games against CD Guadalajara (1-1 on the night, advancing), Toluca (0-1 away), and Queretaro FC (1-1 on the night, advancing). Their fifth result in the run was a 1-1 draw with Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS on August 1. LAFC's Leagues Cup form demonstrated their ability to perform against Liga MX opposition.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on April 23, 2026, when Los Angeles FC hosted Colorado Rapids in MLS and the match ended 0-0. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in October 2025. Across the last five meetings, which include two CONCACAF Champions Cup ties in February 2025, LAFC hold a two-win advantage to Colorado's one, with two draws. The five matches have produced 11 goals in total.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Los Angeles FC sit third while Colorado Rapids are placed eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: