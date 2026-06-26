Today's game between Colombia and Portugal will kick-off at Jun 27, 2026, 7:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Colombia vs Portugal is available to watch live in the United States on FOX, with Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo. Streaming options include Fubo and Peacock. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Colombia and Portugal meet at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for the final round of Group K fixtures at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Both sides have already secured their place in the Round of 32, but the stakes remain high with the group title on the line.

Nestor Lorenzo's Colombia arrive at this fixture with a perfect record. Back-to-back wins, including a 1-0 victory over DR Congo in their most recent outing, have established Los Cafeteros as one of the tournament's most composed sides so far.

Portugal head into Saturday's match in confident form after a statement 5-0 demolition of Uzbekistan. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in that victory, making World Cup history in the process and emphatically answering a week of heavy criticism directed at the 41-year-old captain.

Bruno Fernandes spoke openly about the significance of seeing Ronaldo find the net, describing him as the ultimate go-to player for Roberto Martinez's side. The mood inside the Portugal camp has shifted sharply since their opening 1-1 draw with DR Congo.

A point is all Portugal need to guarantee top spot remains within reach, but Colombia will not surrender their perfect record without a fight. Miami sets the stage for what promises to be a compelling group-stage finale.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Colombia vs Portugal live, including TV channel and live stream details, read on.

How to watch Colombia vs Portugal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Colombia are managed by Nestor Lorenzo, though no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has likewise not had any confirmed absences confirmed ahead of the fixture. Projected lineup details for both teams are not yet available. This section will be updated with the latest squad news closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Colombia arrive at this fixture in outstanding form, winning all four of their last five matches and losing only to France in a March friendly. In World Cup play, they have won both group games, beating Uzbekistan 3-1 on the road before defeating DR Congo 1-0 at home. Across their last five matches, Colombia have scored eight goals and conceded four. Portugal's recent record is similarly strong, with four wins from five. Their only slip came in a 1-1 draw with DR Congo in their World Cup opener on June 17, but they responded emphatically with a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan on June 23. Portugal have scored 11 goals across their last five matches and conceded just three.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for the last five meetings between Colombia and Portugal. This section will be updated if historical fixture data becomes available.

Standings

In Group K, Colombia currently sit top of the table, with Portugal in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Colombia vs Portugal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: