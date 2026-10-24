Liga MX - Game Week 14 24 Oct 2026 - 23:10 Olimpico Universitario

Today's game between Club Universidad Nacional and Tigres will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 11:10 PM.

Club Universidad Nacional vs Tigres UANL is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. Fubo, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, CBS Sports Network, and ViX all carry the match, giving fans a range of options to stream or tune in.

Club Universidad Nacional host Tigres UANL at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Coyoacán in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this point in the season.

Pumas come into this match under Esteban Solari with form that will concern the home support. A 2-0 defeat to Santos Laguna in their most recent outing extended a run that has produced just one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five Liga MX games. Sitting 12th in the Apertura standings, Solari's side need a result at home to arrest a slide that is pushing them toward the wrong end of the table.

Tigres arrive at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in similarly difficult circumstances. Guido Pizarro's side sit 14th in the standings, one place below Pumas, and their recent record offers little comfort. A 0-2 defeat to Leon in their last outing followed a draw with Chivas, and Tigres have not strung together a convincing run of results for some time.

Both clubs are in territory they would rather not be in. For Pumas, home advantage at El Universitario is a genuine asset, but their defensive record across recent weeks — nine goals conceded in five matches — is a concern that Tigres will look to exploit.

Tigres have shown they can produce attacking football when the conditions are right. Their 3-2 win over Toluca and a 1-0 victory against Puebla earlier in this five-match stretch demonstrate that Pizarro's team retain the ability to take points. The question is whether they can do it away from El Volcán.

This is a fixture between two clubs desperate for points, and that desperation should make for a direct, competitive match. Neither side can afford another dropped result.

For supporters looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options for this Liga MX clash are listed below.

How to watch Club Universidad Nacional vs Tigres with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Esteban Solari has not confirmed a starting lineup ahead of this fixture for Pumas, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Guido Pizarro is similarly yet to name a probable XI for Tigres, with no injuries or suspensions confirmed for the away side at this stage. Team news for both clubs will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Pumas have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Santos Laguna, and they were also beaten 2-3 by Atletico de San Luis in the same stretch. A 3-3 draw with Cruz Azul stands as the standout result of the run. Across those five fixtures, Pumas scored seven goals and conceded nine.

Tigres have picked up two wins, two draws, and one loss in their last five league games. Their most recent fixture was a 0-2 defeat to Leon, following a 1-1 draw with CD Guadalajara. Earlier in the run, Tigres beat Toluca 3-2 and Puebla 1-0. Across the five matches, Tigres scored seven goals and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Club Universidad Nacional won 1-0 away at Tigres in a Liga MX fixture. Before that, the two clubs drew 1-1 when Pumas hosted Tigres in September 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Tigres hold three wins to Pumas' one, with one draw, and the fixtures have produced a combined 11 goals.

Standings

In the Apertura table, Club Universidad Nacional sit 12th while Tigres are placed 14th, with both clubs in the lower half of the standings and in need of points.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Universidad Nacional vs Tigres today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: