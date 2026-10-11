Liga MX - Game Week 11 11 Oct 2026 - 21:15 Olimpico Universitario

Today's game between Club Universidad Nacional and Cruz Azul will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 9:15 PM.

Pumas vs Cruz Azul is available to watch live in the United States on TUDN and via ViX for those who prefer to stream. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Pumas host Cruz Azul at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Coyoacán in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Esteban Solari's side have endured a difficult run of results and need a positive performance at home to arrest a slide that has left them deep in the bottom half of the table. A win here would do much to ease the pressure building around the squad.

Cruz Azul arrive in better shape. Joel Huiqui's team sit comfortably in the top half of the Apertura standings and will look to extend that position with a result on the road.

The two clubs met twice in quick succession earlier this year, with Cruz Azul taking the win in the most recent encounter. That recent history adds an extra edge to proceedings at the Universitario.

For Pumas, this is a chance to respond in front of their own supporters after a run of defeats that has tested the patience of the fanbase. Cruz Azul, for their part, will be eager to prove that their league position reflects genuine quality rather than a soft run of fixtures.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Pumas vs Cruz Azul live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Club Universidad Nacional vs Cruz Azul with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pumas head coach Esteban Solari has not provided a confirmed lineup ahead of the fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. That information will be added closer to kick-off as it becomes available.

Cruz Azul manager Joel Huiqui is similarly yet to name a probable XI, with no injury or suspension updates confirmed for the away squad at this stage. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

Pumas have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five Liga MX matches, a run that underlines the inconsistency Solari's side have shown this season. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 defeat to Atletico de San Luis, and they have also been beaten by Tijuana and CD Guadalajara during that stretch. The sole win in the sequence came against Leon, with Pumas running out 3-1 winners. Across those five games, they have scored nine goals but conceded seven, suggesting attacking output has not been the problem.

Cruz Azul's last five matches show two wins, two draws, and one defeat across all competitions. Their most recent Liga MX outing ended in a 3-3 draw with Toluca, while they beat CF America 4-3 in a high-scoring earlier fixture. The one defeat in that run came against Monterrey, a 1-0 loss, and they also fell 2-0 to Inter Miami CF in the Campeones Cup. Cruz Azul have scored 11 goals in those five games, though their defensive record shows they have conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in May 2026, when Cruz Azul beat Pumas 2-1 at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in a Liga MX fixture. The two sides met again just days later, with that encounter ending 0-0. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Cruz Azul have won two, Pumas have won two, and one match ended level, with the sides closely matched across recent seasons.

Standings

In the Apertura standings, Pumas sit 13th while Cruz Azul are placed 7th, meaning the home side are in the relegation zone area and in genuine need of points, while the visitors arrive with the security of a mid-table position and an eye on pushing into the top places.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Universidad Nacional vs Cruz Azul today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: