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Liga MX
team-logoClub Universidad Nacional
Olimpico Universitario
team-logoCruz Azul
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Watch Club Universidad Nacional vs Cruz Azul Liga MX soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Club Universidad Nacional vs Cruz Azul
Club Universidad Nacional
Cruz Azul
Liga MX

How to watch the Liga MX match between Club Universidad Nacional and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Liga MX - Game Week 11
Olimpico Universitario

Today's game between Club Universidad Nacional and Cruz Azul will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 9:15 PM.

Pumas vs Cruz Azul is available to watch live in the United States on TUDN and via ViX for those who prefer to stream. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

TUDN

TUDN

Click here

ViX

ViX

Click here

Pumas host Cruz Azul at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Coyoacán in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Esteban Solari's side have endured a difficult run of results and need a positive performance at home to arrest a slide that has left them deep in the bottom half of the table. A win here would do much to ease the pressure building around the squad.

Cruz Azul arrive in better shape. Joel Huiqui's team sit comfortably in the top half of the Apertura standings and will look to extend that position with a result on the road.

The two clubs met twice in quick succession earlier this year, with Cruz Azul taking the win in the most recent encounter. That recent history adds an extra edge to proceedings at the Universitario.

For Pumas, this is a chance to respond in front of their own supporters after a run of defeats that has tested the patience of the fanbase. Cruz Azul, for their part, will be eager to prove that their league position reflects genuine quality rather than a soft run of fixtures.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Pumas vs Cruz Azul live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Club Universidad Nacional vs Cruz Azul with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Club Universidad Nacional vs Cruz Azul Probable lineups

Manager

  • E. Solari

Pumas head coach Esteban Solari has not provided a confirmed lineup ahead of the fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. That information will be added closer to kick-off as it becomes available.

Cruz Azul manager Joel Huiqui is similarly yet to name a probable XI, with no injury or suspension updates confirmed for the away squad at this stage. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

CUN

CUN - Form

TIJ
L2-0
LEO
W3-1
CDG
L3-0
ATL
D1-1
SAN
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
CRU

CRU - Form

SAN
W1-0
CFA
W4-3
MIA
L2-0
MON
L1-0
TOL
D3-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Pumas have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five Liga MX matches, a run that underlines the inconsistency Solari's side have shown this season. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 defeat to Atletico de San Luis, and they have also been beaten by Tijuana and CD Guadalajara during that stretch. The sole win in the sequence came against Leon, with Pumas running out 3-1 winners. Across those five games, they have scored nine goals but conceded seven, suggesting attacking output has not been the problem.

Cruz Azul's last five matches show two wins, two draws, and one defeat across all competitions. Their most recent Liga MX outing ended in a 3-3 draw with Toluca, while they beat CF America 4-3 in a high-scoring earlier fixture. The one defeat in that run came against Monterrey, a 1-0 loss, and they also fell 2-0 to Inter Miami CF in the Campeones Cup. Cruz Azul have scored 11 goals in those five games, though their defensive record shows they have conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Club Universidad NacionalDrawCruz Azul
1
2
2
Liga MX
Club Universidad Nacional badge
Club Universidad Nacional
CUN
1
Cruz Azul badge
Cruz Azul
CRU
2
FT
Liga MX
Cruz Azul badge
Cruz Azul
CRU
0
Club Universidad Nacional badge
Club Universidad Nacional
CUN
0
FT
Liga MX
Club Universidad Nacional badge
Club Universidad Nacional
CUN
2
Cruz Azul badge
Cruz Azul
CRU
2
FT
Liga MX
Cruz Azul badge
Cruz Azul
CRU
2
Club Universidad Nacional badge
Club Universidad Nacional
CUN
3
FT
Liga MX
Cruz Azul badge
Cruz Azul
CRU
3
Club Universidad Nacional badge
Club Universidad Nacional
CUN
2
FT
8Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in May 2026, when Cruz Azul beat Pumas 2-1 at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in a Liga MX fixture. The two sides met again just days later, with that encounter ending 0-0. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Cruz Azul have won two, Pumas have won two, and one match ended level, with the sides closely matched across recent seasons.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
96212110+1120
W
D
L
W
W
2
TolucaTolucaTOL
116232515+1020
L
D
L
W
W
3
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
10622158+720
W
W
D
W
W
4
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
115421710+719
D
L
D
W
W
5
LeonLeonLEO
115331512+318
D
W
D
W
L
6
AtlasAtlasATL
115331617-118
D
W
D
L
D
7
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
105141918+116
D
L
W
W
W
8
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
104331514+115
D
L
D
L
W
9
PueblaPueblaPUE
114341213-115
D
L
D
L
W
10
MonterreyMonterreyMON
94141614+213
L
W
D
L
L
11
TigresTigresTIG
113441315-213
W
W
L
D
D
12
PachucaPachucaPAC
103341511+412
L
D
W
W
D
13
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
103341416-212
L
D
L
W
L
14
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
103341418-412
W
W
L
L
W
15
AtlanteAtlanteATL
112541217-511
L
W
D
L
D
16
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
103161015-510
W
W
W
L
D
17
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
102261220-88
L
L
L
D
L
18
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
11119826-184
D
L
W
L
L
Qualification to next stage

In the Apertura standings, Pumas sit 13th while Cruz Azul are placed 7th, meaning the home side are in the relegation zone area and in genuine need of points, while the visitors arrive with the security of a mid-table position and an eye on pushing into the top places.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Universidad Nacional vs Cruz Azul today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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