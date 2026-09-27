Liga MX - Game Week 10 27 Sept 2026 - 14:00 Olimpico Universitario

Today's game between Club Universidad Nacional and Atletico de San Luis will kick off at Sep 27, 2026, 2:00 PM.

Club Universidad Nacional vs Atletico de San Luis is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Club Universidad Nacional host Atletico de San Luis at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Coyoacan in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that matters for both clubs in the middle of the table.

Esteban Solari's Pumas come into this game with mixed recent form. Their last outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Atlas, following a 3-0 defeat to CD Guadalajara. A home win would give them a foothold in the upper half of the standings.

Atletico de San Luis arrive on the back of a positive result. Diego Mejia's side beat Necaxa 3-1 in their most recent Liga MX outing, but back-to-back losses to Leon and CD Guadalajara before that show the inconsistency that has defined their campaign.

San Luis sit 14th in the Apertura table, while Pumas are placed 12th. Neither side can afford to drop points if they want to move clear of the bottom half.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Club Universidad Nacional vs Atletico de San Luis live.

How to watch Club Universidad Nacional vs Atletico de San Luis with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Esteban Solari has not confirmed a projected XI for Club Universidad Nacional ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Diego Mejia has similarly yet to name a lineup for Atletico de San Luis. No players are listed as unavailable for the away side at this stage. Check back for the latest squad news as the match approaches.

Form

Club Universidad Nacional have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw against Atlas, and they also drew 1-1 with Necaxa earlier in the run. The 3-0 defeat to CD Guadalajara represents their heaviest loss across this period. Pumas have scored six goals and conceded five across these five games.

Atletico de San Luis have taken two wins, one draw, and two defeats in their last five Liga MX outings. Their most recent match was a 3-1 win over Necaxa, though they lost 2-0 to Leon and 3-0 to CD Guadalajara in the matches before that. San Luis have scored six goals and conceded seven across this five-game stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Liga MX on April 18, 2026, when Club Universidad Nacional won 2-0 at home against Atletico de San Luis. Across the last five competitive encounters, Pumas hold the stronger overall record, with three wins against one defeat and one draw for San Luis.

Standings

Both clubs sit in the lower half of the Apertura standings, with Pumas in 12th and San Luis in 14th. A win for either side would help them build distance from the relegation places and push toward the playoff positions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Universidad Nacional vs Atletico de San Luis today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: