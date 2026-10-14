CONCACAF Caribbean Cup - Semi Finals 14 Oct 2026 - 21:00

Today's game between Club Sando and Mount Pleasant will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Club Sando vs Mount Pleasant is available to stream live. Details of where to watch are listed below.

Club Sando and Mount Pleasant meet in the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, with two sides arriving in contrasting form and with plenty at stake in the group stage.

Club Sando come into this fixture sitting second in Group A, having shown enough in the Caribbean Cup to remain in contention. Their campaign has not been without difficulty, but they have demonstrated resilience across their recent outings.

Mount Pleasant travel to this match as Group B leaders, carrying confidence built on a productive run in the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup. The Jamaican side have been active on multiple fronts, balancing domestic Premier League commitments alongside their continental duties.

Both clubs will be looking to strengthen their position in the tournament, making this a fixture with clear consequences for the remainder of the group stage.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Club Sando vs Mount Pleasant, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Club Sando vs Mount Pleasant with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No team news has been confirmed for Club Sando ahead of this fixture. Information on their coach, probable lineup, injuries, and suspensions is not currently available, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Mount Pleasant have also not released official team news at this stage. Lineup, injury, and suspension details remain unavailable, and further information is expected ahead of the match.

Form

Club Sando head into this match with a record of two wins, one draw, and one loss from their last four CONCACAF Caribbean Cup outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Violette AC on September 15. Prior to that, they drew 0-0 with Delfines del Este FC before recording a 2-0 win over Defence Force. Their opening result in the run was a 2-1 victory against SV Broki.

Mount Pleasant have played five matches across their last run of form, collecting two wins, two losses, and one draw. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Cavalier SC in the Premier League on October 5. Their heaviest result in the period was a 4-0 defeat to Tru-Juice, though they did record a 1-0 win over Cavalier SC in the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup on September 17.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Club Sando and Mount Pleasant. Further historical context cannot be confirmed from the information provided.

Standings

Club Sando currently sit second in Group A of the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, keeping them in the hunt for progression. Mount Pleasant lead Group B, arriving in this fixture as the top side in their section.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Sando vs Mount Pleasant today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: