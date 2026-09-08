CONCACAF Caribbean Cup - Game Week 4 8 Sept 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Club Sando and Delfines del Este FC will kick off at Sep 8, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Club Sando vs Delfines del Este FC is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Club Sando and Delfines del Este FC meet in Group A of the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into this fixture.

Club Sando arrive in strong form. Back-to-back wins in the group stage have lifted them to second place, and they will be looking to extend that run against an opponent who has struggled for consistency at this level.

Delfines del Este come in off a draw against SV Broki in their most recent outing, a point that steadies the ship after a 1-0 defeat to Violette AC before that. They sit fourth in the group and need a win to keep pace with the sides above them.

For Club Sando, the priority is clear: a third straight win would put significant distance between themselves and the chasing pack. Their 2-0 victory over Defence Force in the last round was a statement result.

Delfines del Este are not without threat. A 0-0 draw shows defensive resilience, but they will need to find goals here if they are to take anything from this match.

Read on for full details on how to watch Club Sando vs Delfines del Este FC live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Club Sando vs Delfines del Este FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for Club Sando ahead of this fixture. There are no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup details on record for the home side. Delfines del Este FC are similarly without confirmed squad information at this stage, with no injuries or suspensions reported. Updates for both sides will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Form

Club Sando have won both of their recorded matches in the current CONCACAF Caribbean Cup campaign, giving them a record of two wins from two. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over Defence Force, and they also beat SV Broki 2-1 in an earlier group stage fixture. Across those two matches, they have scored four goals and conceded one. Delfines del Este FC have a mixed picture across their recent data. Their latest result was a 0-0 draw with SV Broki on September 2, following a 1-0 defeat to Violette AC on August 19. Their dataset also includes a 10-0 win over SV Real Rincon from May 2021, though that result is far removed from their current competitive context. In recent Caribbean Cup action, they have scored once and conceded once across the two most relevant fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Club Sando and Delfines del Este FC. This fixture may represent the first recorded encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

Grp. A Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Violette AC VIO 2 2 0 0 4 0 +4 6 W W 2 Club Sando 2 2 0 0 4 1 +3 6 W W 3 Defence Force DEF 3 1 0 2 2 6 -4 3 L W L 4 Delfines del Este FC DDE 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1 D L 5 SV Broki SVB 3 0 1 2 2 4 -2 1 D L L Qualification to next stage

In CONCACAF Caribbean Cup Group A, Club Sando currently sit second while Delfines del Este FC are placed fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Sando vs Delfines del Este FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: