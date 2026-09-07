Champions League - Game Week 1 8 Sept 2026 - 12:45 Jan Breydel Stadion

Today's game between Club Brugge and Aston Villa will kick off at Sep 8, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa is available to watch live in the United States across Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, CBS Sports Network, and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Club Brugge host Aston Villa at the Jan Breydel Stadion in Bruges in the UEFA Champions League, with Ivan Leko's side looking to make a statement on home soil against a Villa team badly in need of a positive result.

Brugge arrive into this fixture with momentum behind them. Four wins from their last five domestic outings have established the Belgian side as a genuine force in the early part of their season, and Leko will be confident his squad can pose problems for a Villa defence that has shipped ten goals across its last five matches.

Aston Villa's form makes for difficult reading. Unai Emery's side have lost four of their last five games across all competitions, including a 4-0 thrashing at Brighton and a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League. Their sole point in that run came from a goalless draw at Hull City last weekend.

The history between these clubs in this competition tilts firmly in Villa's favour. Aston Villa won both legs of their most recent Champions League meeting with Brugge, including a 3-0 victory at Villa Park in March 2025. But that form feels a long way from the team Emery is currently fielding.

Midfield depth remains a concern for Villa heading into this trip. Joao Gomes is listed in the probable lineup, but Johan Manzambi is ruled out through injury, limiting Emery's options in the final third.

For Brugge, Joel Ordonez is sidelined, though the hosts otherwise appear well-equipped to press for a result. Hans Vanaken leads a side that has kept clean sheets and won games consistently at home this season.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Club Brugge vs Aston Villa, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Club Brugge vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ivan Leko names a projected XI for Club Brugge that includes Yann Sommer in goal, with a back line of Han-Beom Lee, Kyriani Sabbe, Brandon Mechele, and Joaquin Seys. Hugo Vetlesen, Carlos Forbs, Mamadou Diakhon, and Freddie Potts are named in midfield alongside Hans Vanaken, with Nicolo Tresoldi leading the attack. Joel Ordonez is absent through injury, and no suspensions are listed for the home side.

Unai Emery's projected XI for Aston Villa sees Zion Suzuki start in goal, with Matty Cash, Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, Ian Maatsen, and Pau Torres forming the defence. John McGinn, Joao Gomes, and Boubacar Kamara are named in midfield, with George Hemmings, Emiliano Buendia, and Nicolas Jackson completing the eleven. Johan Manzambi is ruled out through injury, and Villa have no listed suspensions heading into this fixture.

Form

Club Brugge have won four and lost one of their last five matches, all in the Belgian First Division A. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 away win at Lommel on September 4, and they also beat Cercle Brugge 1-0 and defeated OH Leuven 3-0 earlier in the run. Their only defeat came against Gent, losing 1-2. Brugge have scored five goals and conceded two across that five-match period.

Aston Villa's last five results show one draw and four defeats. Their most recent fixture was a goalless draw at Hull City on September 5, preceded by a 1-0 Premier League loss to Arsenal and a 4-0 defeat at Brighton. Villa also lost 2-1 to Borussia Moenchengladbach in a friendly and 2-1 to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup. Emery's side have scored three goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Champions League on March 12, 2025, when Aston Villa beat Club Brugge 3-0 at Villa Park. Across the three recorded Champions League meetings, Aston Villa hold two wins to Club Brugge's one, with Villa scoring seven goals and Brugge scoring two. Brugge's sole victory in the dataset was a 1-0 home win on November 6, 2024.

Standings

Both Club Brugge and Aston Villa are listed in first position in the Champions League standings at this stage of the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Brugge vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: