Today's game between Club Atletico Platense and Union will kick-off at Jul 24, 2026, 8:15 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Platense vs Union is available to stream live via Fanatiz. The platform carries Liga Profesional coverage for subscribers in supported regions.

Platense host Union in a Liga Profesional fixture with both clubs carrying contrasting recent form into the contest.

Walter Zunino's side have been juggling domestic and continental commitments, with Copa Libertadores group-stage football stretching the squad across multiple fronts. Their league form has been inconsistent, but a run of results in South America's premier club competition has kept spirits high at the club.

Union arrive under Leonardo Madelon having endured a difficult few weeks. Back-to-back defeats in the Liga Profesional and a Copa Argentina exit have put pressure on the visitors, who need a positive result to steady the ship.

Platense sit top of the Clausura Group A table, a position that reflects their ambition this season. Union are level on position in the same group, making this a direct meeting between two sides with genuine stakes riding on the outcome.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs is tight and low-scoring, with few goals and little to separate them across recent meetings. Neither side has dominated the other in recent years.

For supporters looking to follow the action, details on how to watch Platense vs Union live are listed below.

How to watch Club Atletico Platense vs Union with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Walter Zunino has not confirmed a probable starting lineup for Platense ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Leonardo Madelon's Union are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away squad, and the projected XI will be published when available.

Form

Platense head into this fixture with a mixed run of results across competitions, recording two wins, one draw, and two defeats in their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 win away to Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores, a result that will have lifted confidence. They also drew 1-1 with Penarol in the same competition and beat San Martin San Juan in the Copa Argentina. On the downside, a 2-1 defeat to Santa Fe and a 2-0 home loss to Estudiantes in the Liga Profesional show the inconsistency Zunino's side need to address.

Union have taken two points from their last five games, with one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-0 loss to Independiente in the Copa Argentina. They did beat Independiente Rivadavia 2-1 in the Liga Profesional and drew twice, 1-1 against Talleres and 2-2 with Velez Sarsfield. A 2-0 defeat to Belgrano adds to a run that shows Union have struggled to win consistently, conceding goals in most outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 0-0 when Union hosted Platense in the Liga Profesional in January 2026. Across the last five encounters, Platense have won twice, with Union yet to take a victory in that run. Three of the five matches have finished goalless, underlining the tight and often cautious nature of this fixture.

Standings

In the Apertura Group A, Platense sit 12th and Union are placed 8th. Both clubs occupy first position in the Clausura Group A table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Atletico Platense vs Union today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: