Liga Profesional - Game Week 10 20 Sept 2026 - 16:00

Today's game between Club Atletico Platense and Newell's Old Boys will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 4:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Club Atletico Platense vs Newell's Old Boys are listed below. US-based viewers can watch via Fanatiz or ViX.

Club Atletico Platense host Newell's Old Boys in the Liga Profesional, with Martin Palermo's side desperate to arrest a run of poor results that has stretched across both domestic and continental competition.

Platense arrive into this fixture in difficult shape. Their last five matches have produced just one win, and that came in the Copa Libertadores against Fluminense on September 15. Back in the league, they have struggled, losing to Estudiantes on September 12 and failing to win against Deportivo Riestra before that.

Newell's Old Boys come into the match in steadier form. Frank Kudelka's side have not lost in their last five Liga Profesional outings, collecting three draws and two wins. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Velez Sarsfield, continuing a run of consistent if unspectacular performances.

In the Liga Profesional standings, both clubs find themselves in the bottom half of their respective groups, which gives this fixture real urgency. Points are needed by both sides if they are to improve their positions as the season progresses.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Club Atletico Platense vs Newell's Old Boys, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Club Atletico Platense vs Newell's Old Boys with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Martin Palermo leads Platense into this Liga Profesional fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side at this stage, and no probable starting XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Frank Kudelka takes charge of Newell's Old Boys for the away side. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are listed for the visiting squad, and no projected XI has been published. Check back for the latest team news as it becomes available.

Form

Platense have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Copa Libertadores win over Fluminense on September 15, though that bright spot followed a 2-1 Liga Profesional defeat to Estudiantes on September 12. Earlier in the run, they drew 1-1 with Deportivo Riestra and lost 1-0 to Defensa y Justicia. Platense scored four goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Newell's Old Boys have taken two wins and three draws from their last five Liga Profesional outings, going unbeaten throughout. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Velez Sarsfield, while a 1-1 draw with Rosario Central preceded that. Their wins came against Banfield, 2-1, and Deportivo Riestra, 2-0. Kudelka's side scored seven goals and conceded three across that five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Liga Profesional in March 2026, when the sides drew 1-1 with Newell's Old Boys as the home team. Before that, Newell's won 2-0 at home against Platense in the Liga Profesional in May 2024. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Newell's Old Boys hold two wins to Platense's none, with three matches ending level.

Standings

Both clubs sit in the lower half of their groups in the Liga Profesional, leaving neither side with much room to fall further behind as the season continues.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Atletico Platense vs Newell's Old Boys today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: