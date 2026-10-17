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Liga Profesional
team-logoClub Atletico Platense
team-logoLanus
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Watch Club Atletico Platense vs Lanus Liga Profesional soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Club Atletico Platense vs Lanus
Club Atletico Platense
Lanus
Liga Profesional

How to watch the Liga Profesional match between Club Atletico Platense and Lanus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Today's game between Club Atletico Platense and Lanus will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 4:30 PM.

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How to watch Club Atletico Platense vs Lanus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypl-eass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Club Atletico Platense vs Lanus Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Palermo

Form

CAP

CAP - Form

FLU
W2-1
NEW
L0-1
EST
W1-0
SAR
D2-2
JUN
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
LAN

LAN - Form

DEY
W1-0
DER
W0-3
EST
W2-1
NEW
D0-0
SAR
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/1
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Club Atletico PlatenseDrawLanus
0
3
2
Liga Profesional
Lanus badge
Lanus
LAN
0
Club Atletico Platense badge
Club Atletico Platense
CAP
0
FT
Liga Profesional
Lanus badge
Lanus
LAN
2
Club Atletico Platense badge
Club Atletico Platense
CAP
1
FT
Liga Profesional
Club Atletico Platense badge
Club Atletico Platense
CAP
0
Lanus badge
Lanus
LAN
0
FT
Liga Profesional
Lanus badge
Lanus
LAN
0
Club Atletico Platense badge
Club Atletico Platense
CAP
0
FT
Copa de la Liga Profesional
Lanus badge
Lanus
LAN
3
Club Atletico Platense badge
Club Atletico Platense
CAP
0
FT
1Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Atletico Platense vs Lanus today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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