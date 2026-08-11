Copa Libertadores - 1/8 12 Aug 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Club Atletico Platense and Coquimbo Unido will kick-off at Aug 12, 2026, 6:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Club Atletico Platense vs Coquimbo Unido in the United States are listed below.

Club Atletico Platense host Coquimbo Unido in the Copa Libertadores, with both South American sides carrying contrasting momentum into this Group Stage encounter.

Platense have been in poor domestic form heading into this fixture. Walter Zunino's side lost 4-0 to Talleres in their most recent Liga Profesional outing, a result that underlined the defensive vulnerabilities that have plagued them in recent weeks. Their only bright spot in the last five matches was a 2-0 Copa Libertadores win over Corinthians back in May.

In the Copa Libertadores standings, Platense sit second in Group E, meaning this match carries real weight as they look to protect their continental position.

Coquimbo Unido arrive from Chile sitting top of Group B in the Copa Libertadores, which tells its own story about their continental ambitions. Hernan Caputto's side have drawn their last two Primera Division matches, including a 1-1 result against La Serena on August 8, but they showed enough in cup competition to suggest they are capable of causing problems on the road.

The Chilean side have conceded in each of their last three matches, though, and a trip to Buenos Aires will test their defensive resolve against a Platense side that, despite their domestic struggles, have something to play for in this competition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Copa Libertadores fixture live.

How to watch Club Atletico Platense vs Coquimbo Unido with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Platense are managed by Walter Zunino, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been released at this stage.

Coquimbo Unido head coach Hernan Caputto also has no confirmed squad news listed. Updates on both teams will be added closer to kick-off as they become available.

Form

Platense have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Independiente on August 9, though that positive result follows a run that included a heavy 4-0 defeat to Talleres on August 3 and a 2-1 loss to Instituto. Across the five matches, they won away to Corinthians 2-0 in the Copa Libertadores in May, which remains their strongest result in the sample.

Coquimbo Unido have drawn three and won one of their last five matches, losing once. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against La Serena on August 8 in the Primera Division. They beat San Marcos 1-0 in cup competition on August 6, but three draws in their last five fixtures point to a side that has struggled to convert opportunities into wins.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for the last five meetings between Club Atletico Platense and Coquimbo Unido. This Copa Libertadores group stage fixture may represent a rare or first competitive encounter between these two clubs.

Standings

In the Copa Libertadores, Coquimbo Unido sit top of Group B, while Club Atletico Platense are second in Group E.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Atletico Platense vs Coquimbo Unido today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: