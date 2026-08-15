Liga Profesional - Game Week 5 15 Aug 2026 - 20:15

Today's game between Club Atletico Platense and Boca Juniors will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 8:15 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Platense vs Boca Juniors in the United States are listed below. Fanatiz and ViX are both carrying this Liga Profesional fixture, giving fans in the US straightforward access to the action.

Club Atletico Platense host Boca Juniors in the Liga Profesional, with the Buenos Aires giants travelling to face a home side that has found life difficult in recent weeks.

Walter Zunino's Platense come into this fixture carrying the weight of a run that has produced just one win from their last five matches. A 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Talleres on August 3 exposed defensive frailties that have been a recurring theme, and even a Copa Libertadores draw against Coquimbo Unido on August 12 did little to lift the mood around the club.

Boca Juniors arrive in considerably better shape. Rodolfo Arruabarrena's side have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, with Copa Sudamericana duties keeping the squad busy. A 3-1 win over Recoleta on August 11 provided a timely boost, and the squad's focus appears firmly fixed on domestic and continental success.

Off the pitch, Boca's captain Leandro Paredes has shut down interest from AC Milan, making clear his commitment to delivering silverware in Buenos Aires. That kind of resolve from a World Cup winner carries weight in a dressing room chasing trophies on multiple fronts.

Platense, sitting 10th in Clausura Group A and 12th in Apertura Group A, need points to move clear of any danger. Boca, who occupy second place in Apertura Group A, will see this as an opportunity to keep pace at the top.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga Profesional fixture live, including TV channel and live stream details, read on below.

How to watch Club Atletico Platense vs Boca Juniors with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Platense are managed by Walter Zunino ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as they become available.

Boca Juniors head coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena also has no confirmed squad news listed at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup data has been provided for the visitors. Further team news is expected to follow in the build-up to the match.

Form

Platense have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Coquimbo Unido in the Copa Libertadores on August 12. That followed a 1-0 Liga Profesional win over Independiente on August 9, though the run also includes a 4-0 defeat to Talleres and a 2-1 loss to Instituto. Platense drew 2-2 with Union earlier in the sample, producing a mixed picture of a side that can pick up points but lacks defensive consistency.

Boca Juniors have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Copa Sudamericana win over Recoleta on August 11. They drew 1-1 with Velez Sarsfield in the Liga Profesional on August 8 and beat Estudiantes 1-0 on August 5. A 2-2 draw with Newell's Old Boys and a 1-0 Copa Sudamericana win over O'Higgins complete the five-match run, with Boca scoring eight goals and conceding four across that period.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when Boca Juniors and Platense played out a 0-0 draw in the Liga Profesional with Boca as the home side. Before that, Platense won 1-0 at home against Boca in June 2024 in the Liga Profesional. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Boca hold the stronger overall record, with two wins to Platense's one and two draws, though goals have been relatively scarce in recent encounters.

Standings

In Clausura Group A, Boca Juniors sit ninth while Platense are tenth. In Apertura Group A, Boca are second and Platense 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Atletico Platense vs Boca Juniors today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: