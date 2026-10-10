Liga Profesional - Game Week 12 11 Oct 2026 - 16:00

Today's game between Club Atletico Platense and Argentinos Juniors will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 4:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Club Atletico Platense vs Argentinos Juniors are listed below.

Club Atletico Platense host Argentinos Juniors in the Liga Profesional, with Martin Palermo's side desperate for points after a difficult run of domestic results.

Platense sit deep in the lower reaches of Clausura Group A, and their Liga Profesional form has been a concern. A 1-0 defeat to Newell's Old Boys in their last league outing compounded the pressure, though a Copa Argentina win over Estudiantes offered some brief relief.

Argentinos Juniors arrive in far stronger shape. Nicolas Diez's side lead Clausura Group B and have been hard to beat in recent weeks, with their last five Liga Profesional matches producing a mix of wins and draws that has kept them at the top of the table.

Diez will want a response after a 1-0 defeat to Rosario Central, but Argentinos bounced back to beat Tigre 2-1 in their most recent outing, showing they can find a way to win when it matters.

For Platense, this is a fixture they cannot afford to lose. Argentinos have won the last two meetings between these sides and arrive with the confidence of a team pushing for honours.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga Profesional fixture live.

How to watch Club Atletico Platense vs Argentinos Juniors with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Platense are managed by Martin Palermo, though no confirmed starting lineup has been released ahead of the match. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Argentinos Juniors head coach Nicolas Diez is also yet to name his expected XI. As with Platense, there are no confirmed absences or disciplinary concerns at this stage, and the squad picture will become clearer as the fixture approaches.

Form

Platense have recorded one win, one draw, and two defeats across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Velez Sarsfield in the Liga Profesional, and before that they beat Estudiantes 1-0 in the Copa Argentina. They did suffer a 0-1 loss to Newell's Old Boys in the league and fell 2-1 to Estudiantes in an earlier Liga Profesional fixture. Across the five matches, Platense scored six goals and conceded five.

Argentinos Juniors have taken two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Liga Profesional win over Tigre, and they also drew 1-1 with Gimnasia LP and 0-0 with Barracas Central during that run. The only defeat came against Rosario Central. Diez's side scored five goals and conceded three across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Argentinos Juniors hosted Platense in the Liga Profesional and won 1-0. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Argentinos have won three times against Platense's one victory, with one match ending level. Argentinos have won the last two encounters between the sides.

Standings

Argentinos Juniors lead Clausura Group B, putting them among the division's frontrunners, while Platense sit 13th in Clausura Group A, leaving them with little margin for error in the race to climb the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Atletico Platense vs Argentinos Juniors today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: