Watch: Clermont Foot furious after Messi & Neymar combine for PSG's opening goal while player lies injured in penalty area

Daniel Edwards
Getty Images

The home team felt play should have been interrupted long before the Brazilian's strike in order to tend to a fallen player

Clermont Foot were less than happy over the manner in which Paris Saint-Germain took the lead during Saturday's Ligue 1 meeting.

Just five minutes had been played when Lionel Messi played in Neymar inside the area following a spell of patient PSG build-up.

The Brazilian fired home and left the home team furiously remonstrating with the referee, as a Clermont player had lain stricken in the box for the entire passage of play without the whistle being blown.

Watch Clermont's anger over falling behind (UK & US only)

