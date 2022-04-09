Clermont Foot were less than happy over the manner in which Paris Saint-Germain took the lead during Saturday's Ligue 1 meeting.

Just five minutes had been played when Lionel Messi played in Neymar inside the area following a spell of patient PSG build-up.

The Brazilian fired home and left the home team furiously remonstrating with the referee, as a Clermont player had lain stricken in the box for the entire passage of play without the whistle being blown.

Watch Clermont's anger over falling behind (UK & US only)

Messi ➡️ Neymar ➡️ Goal



The Clermont players are furious as they believe it should have been a foul in the build up, but the goal stands! pic.twitter.com/WLLRTh27WI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 9, 2022 Messi ➡️ Neymar ➡️ GOAL! 🔥



Watch Clermont Foot vs. Paris Saint Germain live NOW on beIN SPORTS! #CF63PSG 🇫🇷 #Ligue1pic.twitter.com/jXn8jhoZTB — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 9, 2022

Were Clermont Foot right to be unhappy that the goal was allowed? Let us know in the comments? 👇

Further reading