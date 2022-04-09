Watch: Clermont Foot furious after Messi & Neymar combine for PSG's opening goal while player lies injured in penalty area
Daniel Edwards
Getty Images
Clermont Foot were less than happy over the manner in which Paris Saint-Germain took the lead during Saturday's Ligue 1 meeting.
Just five minutes had been played when Lionel Messi played in Neymar inside the area following a spell of patient PSG build-up.
The Brazilian fired home and left the home team furiously remonstrating with the referee, as a Clermont player had lain stricken in the box for the entire passage of play without the whistle being blown.
Watch Clermont's anger over falling behind (UK & US only)
