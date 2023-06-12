WATCH: He's done it again! Claudio Ranieri in tears after stoppage-time winner sees Cagliari promoted to Serie A

- Ranieri in tears after clinching promotion
- Has guided Cagliari to promotion for the third time
- Joined the club in December
WHAT HAPPENED? The 71-year-old joined Cagliari in December after being sacked by Watford last season. He helped the club finish fifth in the table after the regular season, securing a play-off place. After managing a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their play-off final, an injury-time victory over Bari helped Cagliari gain promotion back into Serie A. An emotional Ranieri was left in tears after Leonardo Pavoletti scored a late winner on Sunday.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: This was the third time in his managerial career that Ranieri has guided Cagliari to promotion. At the start of his career, he helped the Italian club gain back-to-back promotions and reach Serie A from Serie C in just two seasons.
WHAT NEXT FOR CLAUDIO RANIERI? The former Leicester City boss has a contract with Cagliari valid until 2025 and will now aim to finish as high as possible in the Serie A table next season.