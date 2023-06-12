WATCH: He's done it again! Claudio Ranieri in tears after stoppage-time winner sees Cagliari promoted to Serie A

Claudio Ranieri could not hold back his emotions after guiding Cagliari to Serie A promotion for the third time in his career.

Ranieri in tears after clinching promotion

Has guided Cagliari to promotion for the third time

Joined the club in December

WHAT HAPPENED? The 71-year-old joined Cagliari in December after being sacked by Watford last season. He helped the club finish fifth in the table after the regular season, securing a play-off place. After managing a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their play-off final, an injury-time victory over Bari helped Cagliari gain promotion back into Serie A. An emotional Ranieri was left in tears after Leonardo Pavoletti scored a late winner on Sunday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This was the third time in his managerial career that Ranieri has guided Cagliari to promotion. At the start of his career, he helped the Italian club gain back-to-back promotions and reach Serie A from Serie C in just two seasons.

WHAT NEXT FOR CLAUDIO RANIERI? The former Leicester City boss has a contract with Cagliari valid until 2025 and will now aim to finish as high as possible in the Serie A table next season.