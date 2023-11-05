How to watch today's Bengals vs Bills game: Livestream, TV coverage, kick-off time & radio

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Bengals against the Bills, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunday's action wraps up on Sunday Night Football in a duel between two AFC heavyweights as the Buffalo Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium for what should be one hell of a game.

The Bengals (4-3) have put their slow start behind them, and head into Sunday's primetime clash on the back of a fantastic three-game winning streak, including a 31-17 defeat of the San Francisco 49ers last time out. Despite their positive form, they need all of the wins they can get, currently sitting at the bottom of an ultra-competitive AFC North.

The 5-3 Bills, meanwhile, took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-18 in their last weekend matchup. They have been quite the rollercoaster through their first eight games. The visitors' are trying not only to pass the Dolphins in the AFC East but to also fend off the Jets, who are hot on their heels and already have a head-to-head win against them.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Bengals vs Bills : Date & kickoff time

Date November 5, 2023 Kick-off time 8:20 p.m. ET/ 7:20 p.m. CT/ 5:20 a.m. PT Venue Paycor Stadium Location Cincinnati, Ohio

How to watch Bengals vs Bills on TV, stream live online & listen on radio

The Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills game will be broadcast live on NBC and Universo. NBC's streaming service Peacock is the home of Sunday Night Football, streaming 17 regular season games during the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 7:00 pm ET, and kickoff begins at 8:20 pm ET.

It couldn’t be easier to sign up for Peacock, the Premium Plan costs either $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, while the Premium Plus Plan - offering no advertisements - costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Network: Peacock

Peacock Time: Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET, with kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET

Broadcast Crew: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), Melissa Stark (color analyst)

Listen Live

National: Westwood One Sports

Broadcast Crew: Bill Rosinski (play-by-play), Mike Mayock (sideline)

Local: Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia

Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia English- Bengals Radio Network - 700WLW, ESPN 1530, and 102.7 WEBN Flagship Stations

Broadcast Crew: Join Dan Hoard (play-by-play), Dave Lapham (color analyst), Wayne Box Miller (sideline)

Local: Buffalo, Rochester, Geneva, Dunkirk

Buffalo, Rochester, Geneva, Dunkirk English- Buffalo Radio Network - WGR 550 Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Chris Brown (play-by-play), Eric Wood (color analyst), Sal Capaccio (sideline)

Cincinnati Bengals & Buffalo Bills rosters & injury reports

Cincinnati Bengals team news

The Bengals could be without their star running back, Joe Mixon, who was designated as questionable with a chest injury leading up to Sunday night's encounter. Furthermore, the Bengals have rookie running back Chase Brown on the injury reserve.

Therefore, if Mixon misses out, the Bengals must rely on Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans here. Cincinnati have elevated wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. to even out things for the special teams unit, with safety Tycen Anderson going to injured reserve with a torn ACL.

Players Offense Ja'Marr Chase, Trenton Irwin, Orlando Brown Jr., D'Ante Smith, Cordell Volson, Cody Ford, Ted Karras, Trey Hill, Alex Cappa, Max Scharping, Jonah Williams, Jackson Carman, Irv Smith Jr., Drew Sample, Mitchell Wilcox, Tyler Boyd, Trenton Irwin, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas, Joe Burrow, Jake Browning, Joe Mixon, Chris Evans Defense Sam Hubbard, Cam Sample, Myles Murphy, DJ Reader, Josh Tupou, Jay Tufele, B.J. Hill, Zach Carter, Trey Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai, Logan Wilson, Markus Bailey, Joe Bachie, Germaine Pratt, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Devin Harper, Mike Hilton, Jalen Davis, Cam Taylor-Britt, DJ Ivey, Chidobe Awuzie, DJ Turner II, Nick Scott, Jordan Battle, Dax Hill, Tycen Anderson Special Teams Brad Robbins, Evan McPherson, Cal Adomitis, Trenton Irwin, Tyler Boyd, Trayveon Williams

Buffalo Bills team news

Injuries have clearly taken their toll on the Bills in recent weeks, however there has been some positive updates ahead of their Sunday Night Football clash against the Bengals.

Bills quarterback, Josh Allen, seems ready for Week 9 despite dealing with a right shoulder injury. He sat out of practice on Wednesday, but participated on Thursday and Friday, and is in good shape for the upcoming game. The Bills' have also elevated veteran cornerback Josh Norman from the practice squad for the second straight week.

Players Offense Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Trent Sherfield, Khalil Shakir, Deonte Harty, Dion Dawkins, Ryan Van Demark, Connor McGovern, David Edwards, Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates, O'Cyrus Torrence, Alec Anderson, Spencer Brown, Germain Ifedi, Dalton Kincaid, Quintin Morris, Josh Allen, Kyle Allen, James Cook, Latavius Murray, Reggie Gilliam Defense Greg Rousseau, Von Miller, Shaq Lawson, Jordan Phillips, Poona Ford, Linval Joseph, Ed Oliver, Tim Settle, Leonard Floyd, A.J. Epenesa, Jonathan Kingsley, Tyrel Dodson, Dorian Williams, A.J. Klein, Terrel Bernard, Baylon Spector, Tyler Matakevich, Dane Jackson, Christian Benford, Jordan Poyer, Taylor Rapp, Micah Hyde, Cam Lewis, Damar Hamlin, Rasul Douglas, Josh Norman, Taron Johnson, Siran Neal Special Teams Sam Martin, Tyler Bass, Reid Ferguson, Sam Martin, Tyler Bass, Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir

Bengals vs Bills Head-to-head record

Date Match score 1/22/2023 Bills 10-27 Bengals 9/22/2019 Bills 21-17 Bengals 10/8/2017 Bengals 20-16 Bills 11/20/2016 Bengals 12-16 Bills 10/18/2015 Bills 21-34 Bengals

