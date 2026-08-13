Copa Sudamericana - 1/8 13 Aug 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Cienciano and Botafogo RJ will kick-off at Aug 13, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Cienciano vs Botafogo RJ is available to watch live in the United States via beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect, with both channels also accessible through Fubo. Spanish-language coverage is available on Fanatiz. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Cienciano host Botafogo RJ in the Copa Sudamericana, with the Peruvian side looking to defend their position in Group B while the Brazilian club arrive as group leaders chasing a place in the knockout rounds.

Cienciano head into this fixture carrying the scars of a difficult recent period. A 4-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Lanus gave the club genuine momentum in July, but back-to-back defeats in the Primera Division have disrupted their rhythm, and Horacio Melgarejo's side will need to rediscover that continental form quickly.

Botafogo arrive under interim coach Franclim Carvalho having shown real resilience in the Brazilian Serie A. A win away at Cruzeiro and a draw with Fluminense in their most recent outings point to a squad that is grinding out results despite the upheaval of a managerial change.

On paper, the visitors hold the stronger hand. Botafogo sit top of Group E and have the quality of a side competing at the sharp end of the Brazilian top flight. For Cienciano, this represents one of the sternest tests their Copa Sudamericana campaign will produce.

The hosts are not without hope. Their home record in this competition has shown they can be dangerous, and a partisan crowd will push them from the first whistle. Melgarejo will ask his players to replicate that dominant Lanus display.

For US viewers looking to watch Cienciano vs Botafogo RJ live, TV channel and live stream information is listed below.

How to watch Cienciano vs Botafogo RJ with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cienciano are managed by Horacio Melgarejo. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Botafogo RJ are led by interim coach Franclim Carvalho. As with the home side, no injuries or suspensions have been listed for the visitors at this stage, and no projected XI has been released. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Cienciano have won two, drawn none, and lost three of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Alianza Atletico in the Primera Division on August 6. The highlight of that run was a commanding 4-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Lanus on July 30, though they also suffered a 2-0 loss to the same opponents earlier in July. Across the five games, Cienciano scored seven goals and conceded five, with their results split between domestic and continental competition.

Botafogo have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five Serie A outings. Their most recent game ended in a 1-1 draw with Fluminense on August 9. They also drew 0-0 with Vitoria before beating Santos FC 2-1 and winning 0-1 away at Cruzeiro. Their only defeat in the run came against Bahia back in May. Botafogo have scored four goals and conceded three across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for Cienciano and Botafogo RJ across the last five meetings. This appears to be a rare or first-time fixture between the two clubs at this level.

Standings

In the Copa Sudamericana group stage, Cienciano currently sit second in Group B, while Botafogo RJ lead Group E.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cienciano vs Botafogo RJ today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: