CONCACAF Caribbean Cup - Game Week 5 17 Sept 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Cibao and Portmore United will kick off at Sep 17, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Cibao vs Portmore United is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

Cibao host Portmore United in Group B of the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, with both sides needing points as the group stage approaches its decisive stretch.

Cibao sit second in the group and arrive in reasonable shape. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Salcedo FC on September 10, a result that kept them within touching distance of the group leaders after a run that included a 2-1 win over Mount Pleasant.

Portmore United come into this fixture under pressure. Their last Caribbean Cup result was a 1-0 defeat to Mount Pleasant on September 9, which followed a 2-0 win over Cavalier SC just days earlier. That inconsistency has left them fourth in the group standings.

The Jamaican side have shown they can produce results at this level, but they have not managed to string wins together when it matters most. A positive result here is close to a necessity if they want to stay in contention.

Cibao will draw confidence from playing at home and from the experience they have built across five Caribbean Cup matches this campaign. Portmore will need to be sharper than they were in their last outing to take anything from this game.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Cibao vs Portmore United live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Cibao vs Portmore United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cibao have not released team news ahead of this fixture. No coach statement, injury list, or projected XI is available, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Portmore United are also without confirmed team news. No information on injuries, suspensions, or the probable lineup has been provided by the club at this stage.

Form

Cibao have produced a W2-D2-L1 record across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Salcedo FC on September 10, while their most recent win was a 2-1 victory over Mount Pleasant in August. They also drew 0-0 with Cavalier SC and beat Defence Force 2-1, though they suffered a 3-0 loss to Defence Force earlier in the campaign. Across those five matches, Cibao scored six goals and conceded six.

Portmore United have recorded a W3-D0-L2 record in their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Mount Pleasant in the Caribbean Cup on September 9, following a 2-0 win over Cavalier SC on September 4. They also lost 2-1 to Salcedo FC in August, though two Premier League wins over Cavalier SC and Mount Pleasant round out the run. Portmore scored eight goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous competitive meetings between Cibao and Portmore United. This fixture may represent a rare or first encounter between the two clubs at this level.

Standings

Grp. B Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Salcedo FC SFC 4 1 3 0 4 3 +1 6 D D D W 2 Cibao CIB 3 1 2 0 3 2 +1 5 D W D 3 Mount Pleasant MOU 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4 W D L 4 Portmore United POU 3 1 0 2 3 3 0 3 L W L 5 Cavalier SC CAS 3 0 2 1 0 2 -2 2 L D D Qualification to next stage

In CONCACAF Caribbean Cup Group B, Cibao currently sit second while Portmore United are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cibao vs Portmore United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: